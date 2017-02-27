Pitt, Georgia Tech both struggling down stretch

Breakdown: The game matches one of the best defensive teams in the ACC against one of the worst. Georgia Tech allows an average of 66.6 points per game, fourth in the conference. Pitt is 12th at 75.9.

If basketball fans in Atlanta were deciding to attend the Pitt/Georgia Tech game based on the coaches' assessments of their teams, McCamish Pavilion might be empty Tuesday night.

Georgia Tech's Josh Pastner, a first-year coach who inherited a team that lost five seniors from a year ago, spoke as if his Yellow Jackets (16-13, 7-9) could walk on water more easily than win more games than they lose.

“To be able to be talking about the NCAA Tournament — that we're even mentioned — and talking about being .500 in the greatest year (in ACC history) is a modern miracle and the eighth wonder of the world,” he said. “If you told me that in the summer, you'd have to be checked out.” Stallings said competing in the ACC, which has seven ranked teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, has been difficult for Pitt (15-14, 4-12).

“If you have any weaknesses, they get exposed,” Stallings said. “We certainly have some weaknesses. We have some challenges on our roster relative to things that a lot of people have that we don't. Life doesn't get any easier in this league. We're hopeful of going down there and making it competitive.”

The ACC plans to stage the game, anyway, and ESPNU will televise it. Georgia Tech and Pitt are each 1-3 in their past four games, but the stakes involved remain significant.

Pitt is trying to avoid its first losing season since 2000.

Georgia Tech can fight its way into the NCAA Tournament while earning a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament next week. Pastner said, “I don't know how 8-10 (ACC record) doesn't automatically get you in the NCAA.”

Stallings isn't worried about the postseason as much as he wants to see how hard his team plays after blowing leads in losses to Virginia Tech and Wake Forest and getting dominated by North Carolina.

“When you get in this situation, it's kind of a character check,” he said. “You have to be strong-minded. Anybody can play a hand of aces. You have to play some hands that aren't as good sometimes.” Pitt has been handicapped for most of the ACC season, losing top substitute Ryan Luther for the past 12 games with a foot injury. Stallings said he expects Luther to return this week, but wasn't sure if that will be Tuesday or Saturday, when Pitt concludes the regular season at Virginia.

“I hope we have Ryan sometime this week,” he said. “We were hopeful of having him last week, but he wasn't quite ready. That's been a real blow to us. Ryan is the one guy we had who was experienced off the bench, who was accustomed to playing well and playing well in the ACC.”

Luther's 6-foot-9, 225-pound presence in the paint can't be minimized. He hasn't played since Jan. 11, but he still has 58 more points and 20 more rebounds than Pitt's second-most productive bench player in those categories. Pitt is 3-9 without Luther.

Pastner was so worried about a similar losing streak that he scheduled Division II Tusculum three weeks ago, an almost unprecedented move in the middle of the ACC season.

“How about if we win five games and we're 5-26?” he said. “I was trying to prepare myself mentally. Will I be able to handle that?” The Yellow Jackets have not been as bad as Pastner envisioned. They are fourth in the ACC in scoring defense (66.6 points per game) and center Ben Lammers leads the conference with 100 blocks, nearly double the total of the player in second place, Louisville's Anas Mahmoud.

“We hung our hat all season on defense,” Pastner said, “because for us, that doesn't take a lot of skill. Offense is very skill-oriented, and that's where we struggle.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.