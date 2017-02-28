Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt plays poorly in loss at Georgia Tech

Matt Winkeljohn | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

ATLANTA — Michael Young scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half Tuesday night, but Pitt fell, 61-52, at Georgia Tech, as the Panthers were undone by turnovers and their inability to slow the Yellow Jackets in the paint.

Junior center Ben Lammers scored 14 of his 20 points after halftime, and the Jackets (17-13, 8-9 ACC) kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Pitt (15-15, 4-13) had an edge on the perimeter, making seven 3-pointers to Tech's three, but that was expected.

The Jackets, though, bludgeoned the visitors in the paint, outscoring the Panthers, 32-14, to overcome a 28-25 halftime deficit.

Cameron Johnson and Jamel Artis added 13 and 12 points, respectively, in Pitt's third consecutive loss.

Five turnovers on the first 10 possessions of the second half for Pitt helped Georgia Tech take a 40-33 lead. The Panthers rallied with back-to-back 3-pointers by Johnson and Young, and led 47-46 after a three-point play by Artis with 5 minutes, 24 seconds left.

The Jackets regained the lead for good on a layup by senior forward Quinton Stephens. Lammers followed that moments later with a basket inside, and freshman Josh Okogie then drove the right side of the lane for a bucket, adding a free throw as he was fouled.

With a 54-50 lead and 3:35 remaining, Tech slowed the pace and secured the win when Lammers dunked for a 58-52 lead after senior point guard Josh Heath drove from the left corner and dropped a bounce pass to the center from point-blank range.

The Panthers didn't shoot the ball well in the first half, making 11 of 30 shots, but matched against the ACC's second-worst shooting team, that wasn't detrimental as the Yellow Jackets made 10 of 30. Young missed five of his first six attempts.

Pitt moved ahead on Sheldon Jeter's 3-pointer from the left corner with 6:14 left in the half, and held the lead into intermission despite not scoring during the final 3:14 of the half.

The most notable numbers were Lammers. The ACC's third-leading rebounder and top shot blocker had one rebound and no blocks in the first half. Stephens, the league's seventh-leading rebounder, did not have a rebound as Pitt edged the Jackets 20-19 on the boards.

The Panthers' Chris Jones led the way with six rebounds in the first half, one short of his career high for a game.

Pitt succeeded largely by jamming the paint and daring the ACC's worst 3-point shooting team to shoot them.

Tech, which entered the game having made just 71 3-pointers in conference action, 39 fewer than any other team, was 2-of-9 from afar in the first half.

Stephens grabbed six in the second half for Tech, and Okogie, who scored 14 points, added seven.

Matt Winkeljohn is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.