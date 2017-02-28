Pitt plays poorly in loss at Georgia Tech

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ATLANTA — Michael Young scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half Tuesday night, but Pitt fell, 61-52, at Georgia Tech, as the Panthers were undone by turnovers and their inability to slow the Yellow Jackets in the paint.

Junior center Ben Lammers scored 14 of his 20 points after halftime, and the Jackets (17-13, 8-9 ACC) kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Pitt (15-15, 4-13) had an edge on the perimeter, making seven 3-pointers to Tech's three, but that was expected.

The Jackets, though, bludgeoned the visitors in the paint, outscoring the Panthers, 32-14, to overcome a 28-25 halftime deficit.

Cameron Johnson and Jamel Artis added 13 and 12 points, respectively, in Pitt's third consecutive loss.

Five turnovers on the first 10 possessions of the second half for Pitt helped Georgia Tech take a 40-33 lead. The Panthers rallied with back-to-back 3-pointers by Johnson and Young, and led 47-46 after a three-point play by Artis with 5 minutes, 24 seconds left.

The Jackets regained the lead for good on a layup by senior forward Quinton Stephens. Lammers followed that moments later with a basket inside, and freshman Josh Okogie then drove the right side of the lane for a bucket, adding a free throw as he was fouled.

With a 54-50 lead and 3:35 remaining, Tech slowed the pace and secured the win when Lammers dunked for a 58-52 lead after senior point guard Josh Heath drove from the left corner and dropped a bounce pass to the center from point-blank range.

The Panthers didn't shoot the ball well in the first half, making 11 of 30 shots, but matched against the ACC's second-worst shooting team, that wasn't detrimental as the Yellow Jackets made 10 of 30. Young missed five of his first six attempts.

Pitt moved ahead on Sheldon Jeter's 3-pointer from the left corner with 6:14 left in the half, and held the lead into intermission despite not scoring during the final 3:14 of the half.

The most notable numbers were Lammers. The ACC's third-leading rebounder and top shot blocker had one rebound and no blocks in the first half. Stephens, the league's seventh-leading rebounder, did not have a rebound as Pitt edged the Jackets 20-19 on the boards.

The Panthers' Chris Jones led the way with six rebounds in the first half, one short of his career high for a game.

Pitt succeeded largely by jamming the paint and daring the ACC's worst 3-point shooting team to shoot them.

Tech, which entered the game having made just 71 3-pointers in conference action, 39 fewer than any other team, was 2-of-9 from afar in the first half.

Stephens grabbed six in the second half for Tech, and Okogie, who scored 14 points, added seven.

Matt Winkeljohn is a freelance writer.