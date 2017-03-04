Pitt loses regular season finale, outplayed by No. 23 Virginia, 67-42

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Pittsburgh hoped there was still some magic after its home upset four days into the New Year of the then No. 11-ranked Virginia men's basketball team.

The unranked Panthers (15-16, 4-14) sent reverberations throughout the ACC with their 12-point overtime victory, bettering the Cavaliers' record by one win to begin what they hoped would be the beginning of a trend to begin conference play.

But the nostalgia wore off with every crowd-wailing score UVa (21-9, 11-7) hit at John Paul Jones Arena. The No. 23-ranked Wahoos pushed Pitt's losing streak to four to close the regular season Saturday afternoon, 67-42.

Pumped up after the celebration of senior guard London Perrantes, Virginia played with reckless abandon with every possession, beginning the game on a 10-0 run through the first five minutes of play.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, had Murphy's Law working against it for nearly the duration of the game. Intercepted passes, forced shot-clock possessions and lost 50-50 balls, all told the tale for the Panthers. UVa took advantage with 16 points off of their turnovers in the first half.

It took 11 minutes into the game to get the first Pittsburgh bucket — a lay up — by Cameron Johnson.

What also didn't support Pitt's play was the absence of senior forwards Jamel Artis and Michael Young. The two were late by 10 minutes to a team meeting pre-game, and neither saw time on the floor until 9:54 left in the first half. Young still led all Pitt scorers with 7 points in the first period.

Johnson ended the half with a put-back jam to lessen the Cavaliers lead to 32-15.

There were few similarities from the games played exactly two months apart from these two teams.

In January, the shots found the net for the Panthers, shooting over 50 and 60 percent shooting from the field and three-point line, respectively, and outrebounded the Wahoos 42-24.

In March, nothing was finding the net and no breaks could go Pitt's way. They shot 33 percent from the field and shot 20 percent from three.

Senior forwards Young and Artis, after tallying almost half (43) of the Panther's points in the first matchup, only had 18 in the latest.

They were outshined by the workings of Perrantes. who didn't disappoint during the final minutes on his home Virginia hardwood. He finished with 22 points on four threes, and a standing ovation in the final minutes.

Perrantes hit a three on UVa's first possession of the second half to stretch his group's lead to 20, and that's where it stayed for most of the time remaining in the game.

Efforts were made to narrow the deficit, primarily by Young and Johnson, who did what they could on an afternoon where the Cavaliers could do no wrong — perfectly characterized by the events that transpired only three minutes remaining in the game.

Young drained a three and Johnson had an easy lay in on back-to-back scores with no score from the opposition in between at an attempt to save face late in the game.

Perrantes had enough that short-lived Pitt run.

He drained a 23-footer to run the score to a 62-37 disparity, and formally ended Pitt's regular season.