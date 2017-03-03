Minus Kithcart, Pitt plays at No. 23 Virginia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Breakdown: Pitt needed overtime to do it, but no team has scored more points against Virginia this season than the 88 in a Panthers victory Jan. 4. … Virginia leads the nation in scoring defense (55.3 per game), holding opponents under 50 eight times.

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings' dismal first season turned darker Friday when he dismissed backup freshman guard Justice Kithcart for unspecified conduct detrimental to the team.

“It is a privilege to play basketball at the University of Pittsburgh and with that privilege comes the responsibility to conduct oneself in the appropriate manner,” Stallings said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Justice has been unable to uphold that standard. We wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Kithcart's dismissal further depletes Pitt's thin bench three days after backup forward Ryan Luther returned from a broken bone in his foot. He missed 12 games.

Kithcart, a native of Durham, N.C., recorded the second-most minutes (13.3 per game) among Pitt's bench players — only Luther had more at 20.1 — and played in 29 games, with two starts. He averaged 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, scoring a season-high nine points on three 3-point field goals Feb. 8 at Boston College. He had six points and eight assists Dec. 28 in a start against Marshall, Pitt's last nonconference game.

Meanwhile, Pitt, which lost eight in a row earlier this season and four of its last five games, is hoping to build some momentum for next week's ACC Tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The final regular-season game for the Panthers (15-15, 4-13) is Saturday at No. 23 Virginia (20-9, 10-7). Pitt is 2-6 against ranked teams, including an overtime victory Jan. 4 against Virginia at Petersen Events Center.

Pitt will finish either 13th (with a victory) or 14th (with a loss) in the 15-team ACC. Finishing 13th would set up a first-round game against No. 12 Clemson at noon Tuesday.

If Pitt is 14th, it will play the No. 11 seed, either Georgia Tech (8-9), Wake Forest (8-9) or Syracuse (9-8), at 7 p.m. Georgia Tech is at Syracuse and Wake Forest is at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Wake Forest would be No. 11 if all three teams finish 9-9.

The other storyline involves senior Michael Young's attempt to lead the ACC in scoring. Young, who is averaging 20.1 points per game, is currently No. 1, barely ahead of Duke's Luke Kennard (19.8).

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.