Pitt edges Georgia Tech, stays alive another day in ACC Tournament

BROOKLYN — The words that poured from Kevin Stallings dissected the silence that engulfed this most unfamiliar terrain.

Stallings stood a few feet in front of the bench, and spied Ryan Luther from the corner of his eye.

The Pitt coach barked in frustration.

What transpired over the course of 40 minutes in Pitt's 61-59 win over Georgia Tech in the opening round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., was not a panacea for a program ensnared by controversy and disappointment. It may not even be a balm for a program whose expectation is to compete in national postseason tournaments.

Rather, all Pitt (16-16) did was guarantee a meeting with Virginia at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the second round.

Michael Young led Pitt with 17 points. Sheldon Jeter finished with 14 and eight rebounds. Jamel Artis and Chris Jones had 11 points apiece.

Pitt and Virginia split the regular-season series, with each team winning on its home court. Pitt concluded its disappointing regular season at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday with a 67-42 loss.

The last time Pitt and Georgia Tech got together, the Panthers absorbed a 61-52 loss on Feb. 28 at McCamish Pavilion. In that game, the Panthers misfired on 33 of 53 shots and had a 1-1 turnover to assist ratio.

The rematch was different. Pitt shot 38.9 percent from the field and had two more assists than turnovers (15-13).

Pitt led until Quinton Stephens' free throw six minutes, 19 seconds into the second half put the Yellow Jackets ahead 36-35. Tech pushed its lead to 41-37 with a Josh Okogie layup.

Then the team Stallings has criticized over the course of the season for its flaws pushed back. Jones and Jonathan Milligan knocked down 3s, the latter allowing Pitt to regain the lead, 43-41.

Jeter followed with a layup, and Jones made another 3 to extend the lead to 48-41. A tip-in from Tech's Ben Lammers and four Okogie free throws put Tech ahead 49-48.

Young and Artis responded with 3s of their own, sandwiched around Tadric Jackson's driving layup, as the Panthers took a 54-51 lead they would not relinquish.

Jackson led Tech with 17. Stephens had 16, and Okogie chipped in 15.

Georgia Tech (17-15) closed to 58-55 after two Stephens free throws and an Okogie layup.

Jones made a free throw with 25 seconds left, and Tech missed two 3-point attempts before Okogie's putback with 12 seconds remaining cut Pitt's lead to 59-57. Camerson Johnson and Artis each made free throws before a deflected inbounds pass sealed the season-extending win.

Denis P. Gorman is a freelance writer.