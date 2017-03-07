Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Dick Groat to be honored with Marvin "Skeeter" Francis Award
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 12:51 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Dick Groat poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2016 at his golf course Champion Lakes.

Dick Groat, who has worked Pitt basketball radio broadcasts for the past 38 years with Bill Hillgrove, has been named recipient of the Marvin “Skeeter” Francis Award presented by the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association.

Groat and Hillgrove are the longest running pair currently calling college basketball games. The award will be presented to Groat on Tuesday night at the Barclay's Center during Pitt's first-round ACC Tournament game against Georgia Tech.

Born in Wilkinsburg, Groat, 86, is considered one of this area's great two-sport athletes. He earned All-American honors in baseball and basketball at Duke where he was named College Basketball Player of the Year in 1952. He earned berths in the college basketball and baseball Halls of Fame in 2007 and 2011.

After one year in the NBA -- he was the third overall selection by the Fort Wayne Pistons in 1952 -- he turned to baseball, playing 14 seasons as an infielder for the Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. He won World Series rings with both franchises in 1960 and 1964, and was National League MVP with the Pirates in 1960.

The Marvin “Skeeter” Francis Award is given every year to a media, ACC or institutional staff member in recognition of significant contributions to the coverage of ACC athletics. The award is presented in memory of the Francis, a sportswriter who became sports information director at Wake Forest and later the first administrator of the ACC's media services division.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

