Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt men's basketball falls to Virginia in ACC Tournament 2nd round

Denis P. Gorman | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 12:06 a.m.
Pitt forward Michael Young (2) battles for a rebound against Virginia guard London Perrantes (second from left) and Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) during the first half in the second round of the ACC tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in New York.

Updated 1 hour ago

BROOKLYN — Should Pittsburgh's Kevin Stallings feel the need to eulogize the 2016-17 Panthers season, channeling Vito Corleone would be fitting.

“Look,” Stallings could say, “how they massacred my team.”

For all intents and purposes, Pitt's season likely came to end Wednesday night following a 75-63 loss to sixth-seeded and No. 21 Virginia in the second round of the ACC Tournament at Barclays Center.

Whereas Virginia (22-9) advanced to meet third-seeded Notre Dame in the 9 p.m. game Thursday night, the Panthers (16-17) are likely to return to Pittsburgh to begin the post-mortem on a season which Stallings publicly criticized his team's approach, had to discipline seniors Michael Young and Jamel Artis for being late to a team function and dismissed freshman Justice Kithcart.

Wednesday night's neutral-court game marked the third time Pitt and Virginia met this season. The Panthers won the first meeting 88-76 on Jan. 4 at Peterson Events Center, but were blown out, 67-42, in the regular-season finale for both teams last Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. That was when Stallings sat Young and Artis for the first 10 minutes in response to the duo being 10 minutes late for a team meeting.

Cameron Johnson led the Panthers with 20 points. In their last college game, Artis had 18 points and Young 14 before coming out with a little more than a minute left.

The Cavaliers led 34-23 at halftime on the strength of a 10-1 run spanning the final 4:16 of the first half. Befitting the nation's best adjusted defense team per KenPom.com's rankings, the Cavaliers forced Pitt to misfire on 13 of its 20 shots from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

That Virginia is amongst the nation's premier defensive teams is not a state secret. What isn't as well known is that the Cavaliers entered the primetime matchup ranked 38th in the nation in KenPom.com's adjusted offense efficiency ratings. That was on full display in a first half when the Cavaliers shot 46.4 percent from the field—including knocking down 7 of 14 3s.

Trailing by 11 at the start of the second half, the Panthers sliced the deficit to one, 44-43, following Sheldon Jeter's two-handed dunk.

That was as close as they would come.

London Perrantes knocked down two free throws to extend the lead to two, and Kyle Guy's straightaway 3 pushed the advantage to 49-44. The lead grew to as much as 14, 68-54, following Isaiah Wilkins' layup.

Guy finished with 20 points. Perrantes had 15, and Ty Jerome added 11.

Denis P. Gorman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.