Pitt men's basketball falls to Virginia in ACC Tournament 2nd round

BROOKLYN — Should Pittsburgh's Kevin Stallings feel the need to eulogize the 2016-17 Panthers season, channeling Vito Corleone would be fitting.

“Look,” Stallings could say, “how they massacred my team.”

For all intents and purposes, Pitt's season likely came to end Wednesday night following a 75-63 loss to sixth-seeded and No. 21 Virginia in the second round of the ACC Tournament at Barclays Center.

Whereas Virginia (22-9) advanced to meet third-seeded Notre Dame in the 9 p.m. game Thursday night, the Panthers (16-17) are likely to return to Pittsburgh to begin the post-mortem on a season which Stallings publicly criticized his team's approach, had to discipline seniors Michael Young and Jamel Artis for being late to a team function and dismissed freshman Justice Kithcart.

Wednesday night's neutral-court game marked the third time Pitt and Virginia met this season. The Panthers won the first meeting 88-76 on Jan. 4 at Peterson Events Center, but were blown out, 67-42, in the regular-season finale for both teams last Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. That was when Stallings sat Young and Artis for the first 10 minutes in response to the duo being 10 minutes late for a team meeting.

Cameron Johnson led the Panthers with 20 points. In their last college game, Artis had 18 points and Young 14 before coming out with a little more than a minute left.

The Cavaliers led 34-23 at halftime on the strength of a 10-1 run spanning the final 4:16 of the first half. Befitting the nation's best adjusted defense team per KenPom.com's rankings, the Cavaliers forced Pitt to misfire on 13 of its 20 shots from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

That Virginia is amongst the nation's premier defensive teams is not a state secret. What isn't as well known is that the Cavaliers entered the primetime matchup ranked 38th in the nation in KenPom.com's adjusted offense efficiency ratings. That was on full display in a first half when the Cavaliers shot 46.4 percent from the field—including knocking down 7 of 14 3s.

Trailing by 11 at the start of the second half, the Panthers sliced the deficit to one, 44-43, following Sheldon Jeter's two-handed dunk.

That was as close as they would come.

London Perrantes knocked down two free throws to extend the lead to two, and Kyle Guy's straightaway 3 pushed the advantage to 49-44. The lead grew to as much as 14, 68-54, following Isaiah Wilkins' layup.

Guy finished with 20 points. Perrantes had 15, and Ty Jerome added 11.

Denis P. Gorman is a freelance writer.