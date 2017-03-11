Penn Hills grad Campbell captures ACC title

Pitt sophomore TeShan Campbell has continued his rise to national prominence during his second season with the Panthers wrestling team.

He captured his first ACC title last week at N.C. State in Raleigh.

Campbell (20-2), a Penn Hills alum who entered as the No. 1 seed in the 165-pound weight class, defeated No. 2 seed, N.C. State's Brian Hamman, 7-0. Campbell, who is ranked No. 11 nationally, was one of three Panthers who captured ACC titles, joining junior Dom Forys (133) and redshirt freshman Taleb Rahmani (157).

“It's a stepping stone. Last year, I didn't even make the podium for it. From the beginning of the season, my mindset was to win ACCs and for it to actually come true is a dream come true,” Campbell said.

“We work hard all year for this — all the work we put in at the weight room, conditioning and training. We make sure our bodies are healthy and sharp with all the fluids. You have to trust the process. It takes a long way to get there, but we finally did it. We have a wall with all the conference champions. To be finally up there with a bunch of great guys just means a lot.”

After a scoreless first period, Campbell had an escape and a reverse to take a 3-0 lead. In the final period, Campbell recorded a takedown and riding time to seal an ACC title.

“It's frustrating wrestling some guys. They come up with a game plan to put themselves in the best position to beat you. It causes you to readjust and make some adjustments to your game. You can't really let it get to you,” Campbell said.

“The first period was really slow. I couldn't really touch him, get a hold of him, or get anything going. I just stayed focused and breathed. I knew there was a lot wrestling left to do. I was just looking to score and keeping the pressure up. I was just trying to wrestle hard and not let anything get to me.”

On his road to the championship bout, Campbell had a first-round bye and earned a 12-4 major decision over No. 4 seed Ray Bethea from Virginia.

Campbell jumped out to a 5-1 in the first period. However, Bethea came back with an escape and takedown in the second period to make it 5-4.

Campbell was able to regain the momentum and tally seven unanswered points.

“I started to build a little lead, and he got a takedown to close the gap a little bit. With stuff like that you just try to have short-term memory,” Campbell said.

“Once he got that takedown, I wanted to get right back to my feet to get an escape, and I wanted to get back to what I have been doing all year, which was getting back on my leg attacks and applying the pressure. I tried to stay focused, didn't really let it get to me, and didn't panic. I have been there before, and I have been taken down before.”

Campbell, who will make his second NCAA appearance March 16-18 in St. Louis, said he will use last year's experience to his advantage.

“Last year, I tried to wrestle a style that I didn't wrestle all year. I was trying to wrestle at a higher pace and just take a lot of shots. This year, I'm just going to stick to what I have been doing all year and go out there and make it happen,” Campbell said.

Andrew John is freelance writer.