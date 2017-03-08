North Allegheny's Forys, Penn Hills' Campbell head back to NCAA wrestling championships

The moment was poignant for Pitt junior wrestler Dom Forys. A two-time WPIAL runner-up and 2016 ACC runner-up finally could call himself a champion.

The North Allegheny graduate earned a 5-0 decision over N.C. State's Jamal Morris to win the ACC 133-pound title and qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the third time.

“Being able to put my hands in the air and point up to my family up in the crowd, the team was cheering for me,” Forys said, “it was an overwhelming and really fulfilling moment.”

Two other Pitt wrestlers had that same feeling. Penn Hills graduate TeShan Campbell, a sophomore, won the 165-pound title, and redshirt freshman Taleb Rahmani won the ACC title at 157 pounds. They will be joined at nationals by junior heavyweight Ryan Solomon, who placed third in the conference.

For the three champions, it was their first conference title. It also was a nice bounce-back for the Panthers, who last season failed to produce an ACC champion after having at least one in their two previous seasons in the league.

Campbell was a champion in high school, winning WPIAL and PIAA titles his senior year at Penn Hills. But he, too, found redemption in his ACC title after a tough freshman season.

Campbell wrestled at 170 in high school and never had to cut weight, so he wrestled at 174 as a freshman for Pitt. Though he qualified for the NCAA Tournament, he said the weight was not a good fit.

A seasonlong bout with a thumb injury didn't help his cause.

“There were certain matches where I felt like I was in the match, but then I was getting worn out,” he said, noting he had a particularly tough time with taller opponents. “I knew if I wanted to get on the podium, I needed to drop down a weight class.

“I can tell I'm wearing guys out on top. Last year being on top, I was wearing myself down.”

Forys also benefited from a change in weight class. He wrestled at 125 as a freshman, and, like Campbell, though he had success — third in the ACC and a spot in NCAAs — he could tell it was not an ideal weight for him.

“By the end of the year, I was kind of mentally done,” he said. “I pulled together a good ACC Tournament, but once nationals came around, I mentally broke and I was ready to be done.

“(At 133) I knew how to cut the weight and keep my mind right. It was a complete turnaround.”

Pitt co-head coach Drew Headlee, a Waynesburg Central grad and himself a former Panthers standout, has high expectations for the quartet of NCAA qualifiers. For Forys and Campbell, he said he hopes their combination of NCAA experience and natural ability will earn them All-American status (top eight).

“For Dom, it's definitely his work ethic in the room,” Headlee said. “On top of it, he's very talented and very strong. You put all three of those together, and it's definitely tough to beat.

“TeShan — and I've said this numerous times — he's a freak. I've never wrestled somebody as strong as TeShan Campbell. Any time a guy tries to attack him, it's definitely to his advantage for sure.”

If nothing else, Forys and Campbell won't be overwhelmed by the atmosphere in St. Louis next weekend. They have felt the vibe, heard the cacophony of cheers and faced the pressure of an NCAA Tournament setting.

They can focus on their own business. Forys said one of the keys for him will be to get his mind off wrestling in between matches. Campbell said he will try to stay mindful of details like stretching, nutrition and staying healthy.

By paying attention to the little things, each hopes to accomplish something big.

“I feel confident,” Campbell said. “I'll probably get any seed between nine and 12, and All-American is top eight. So I'm not too far behind. All I have to do is beat who I'm supposed to beat and get two upsets or one, and I put myself in position to get on the podium.”

Added Forys: “I finally get to get my picture on the right side of the wall in the wrestling room (for conference champions). Now it's time to get it on the left side of the wrestling room with all the All-Americans.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.