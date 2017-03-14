Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt basketball loses final member of 2016 recruiting class
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Corey Manigault takes a shot over North Carolina's Luke Maye in the first half Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pitt lost the last player from its three-man 2016 recruiting class when coach Kevin Stallings announced Tuesday that freshman forward Corey Manigault will transfer. He joins freshman guard Crisshawn Clark, who also plans to transfer at the end of the semester.

Stallings dismissed freshman guard Justice Kithcart late in the season.

“We wish Corey and Crisshawn the best of luck as they look to continue their collegiate careers elsewhere,” Stallings said. “We will continue to support both of them through their impending transfers.”

Manigault appeared in only 18 games this season, averaging 0.8 points and 0.8 rebounds. His highlights included a four-for-four effort from the free-throw line against North Carolina on Feb. 28 and two points and three rebounds against Florida State on Feb. 18.

Clark missed the season after suffering a knee injury Nov. 7.

With the departures of Manigault, Clark and Kithcart, plus seniors Michael Young, Jamel Artis, Sheldon Jeter and Chris Jones, Stallings' roster will undergo an almost total makeover next season.

He has commitments from seven players, including junior college standout Troy Simons, a Pittsburgh native who played at Polk (Fla.) State, and four-star guard Marcus Carr of Montverde, Fla.

