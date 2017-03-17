Ollison leader in clubhouse to replace Pitt running back Conner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A question — maybe the question — confronting Pitt this spring is: How do the Panthers replace running back James Conner, the second-leading rusher in school history?

Tough one, huh?

But what if there's a player on the roster who actually ran for more yards in his best season than Conner did last year? And what if that player enters this season with a smarter, more mature attitude than he previously displayed, aiming to not only produce on the field, but lead a young group?

Hello, Qadree Ollison. Remember him?

When Conner missed the 2015 season, Ollison stepped in and ran for 1,121 yards and was named ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year. Conner totaled 1,092 last season.

Conner's return left little room for anyone else, especially when wide receiver Quadree Henderson — running jet sweeps in former offensive coordinator Matt Canada's inventive offense — had more carries (60) than any of the three backup running backs.

Coming off his big season as a 19-year-old redshirt freshman, Ollison was “just OK” last spring, according to coach Pat Narduzzi. “He was feeling good after being rookie of the year,” the coach said.

But Ollison, a redshirt junior, is the most experienced running back in the room, leading a group that includes sophomore-to-be Chawntez Moss, injured and inactive junior Darrin Hall and high school seniors A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley, who won't arrive until summer semester.

At worst, that's enough depth to spread the workload and ensure fresh legs for the fourth quarter. It's too early to speculate on the best-case scenario.

The only guarantee Ollison will make is his desire to improve.

“I don't know what word you want to use, want or need,” he said, “but I do want to get back to that (2015 level), even better than that.”

He said he prefers not to talk about that season or last year, when his yards-per-carry average fell from 5.3 to 3.8 on 33 carries.

“It's in the past,” he said. “There's nothing I can do to change that. I can just focus on right here, right now.”

Narduzzi has a depth chart buried somewhere in his office that changes regularly during the spring. Given his 1,000-yard season, Ollison might be on top of it. The trick is to stay there.

The spring is all about competition, catching the coach's eye and painting a favorable picture he might recall when training camp opens in August.

Even that is no guarantee. Davis or Sibley might arrive and look like the best of the bunch. Over the past decade, first-year freshman running backs have had success at Pitt, stretching from Shady McCoy to Dion Lewis to Conner.

For now, Ollison and Moss are setting the pace.

“He's looked good,” Narduzzi said of Ollison. “Then, again, it's in shorts and we're letting them run through the line of scrimmage. They all look good when no one's getting tackled.”

Pads go on Saturday for the first time, giving players an opportunity to compete and coaches their only method of evaluation.

“We compete to make each other better,” Ollison said. “Chawntez will get a good run, and I'll mess with him: ‘All right, that was good, but mine is going to be better.'

“Nobody has a starting spot right now. We don't play tomorrow. We have a lot of time to worry about who's the feature back. Right now, we're just trying to get through 15 practices.”

Notes: Narduzzi said kicker Alex Kessman, a redshirt freshman who arrived last year as a walk-on, has been awarded a scholarship, bringing Pitt up to the maximum allowed (85). That includes 23 freshmen, most of whom haven't arrived yet. “We promised him when (Chris) Blewitt left that he'd have one,” Narduzzi said. “But you still have to go make the kick.” ... Offensive tackle Brian O'Neill is eager to play real football, with pads. “You kind of get impatient out here when the defense is able to just tag off on someone, and then they blow the whistle,” he said. “It's like, ‘C'mon, we know (Conner) was getting 8-9 yards after contact last year, and that made our O-line look a lot better.' ”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.