Pitt

Report: Pitt to hire Lyke as athletic director
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, March 19, 2017, 11:12 p.m.

Pitt will hire Eastern Michigan athletic director Heather Lyke to replace Scott Barnes, ESPN.com reported Sunday night.

Lyke, who grew up in Canton, Ohio, has been athletic director at Eastern Michigan since 2013 after spending 15 years at Ohio State in several administrative positions, including senior associate athletic director.

A Michigan graduate, where she lettered in softball, Lyke also was assistant athletic director for compliance at the University of Cincinnati and an enforcement intern with the NCAA.

At Eastern Michigan, Lyke oversees 21 fully funded varsity sports. She is the first woman to hold the full-time athletic director position at EMU and will be the first at Pitt.

During the fall semester of 2016, Eastern Michigan student-athletes achieved the highest term GPA (3.238) and cumulative GPA (3.266) in school history, including 46 with a 4.0. Five teams set program records for GPA, including football, which secured the university's first bowl invitation in 29 years.

Capital upgrades during her tenure include completion of the rowing boathouse, improvements at softball's Varsity Field, a new Daktronics scoreboard, new football turf field and new basketball and volleyball practice courts. In 2014, she led the Mid-American Conference as chair of its Cost of Attendance Task Force.

During her 1 12 decades at Ohio State, she oversaw 10 of the school's 36 athletic programs and supervised 31 full-time coaches and staff.

