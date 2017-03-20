Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt introduces Lyke as new athletic director
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, March 20, 2017, 4:42 p.m.

Pitt hired Eastern Michigan athletic director Heather Lyke to replace Scott Barnes, who left last month for Oregon State.

Lyke was introduced during an afternoon news conference Monday at Petersen Events Center.

Lyke's task will be adding to what Barnes started, but was unable to finish in his 20 months on the job.

“We were looking to find somebody who could take that new sense of direction in our athletic program and now get results,” Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said. “Somebody who was focused on the success of the student-athletes, who bought into a comprehensive definition of success. That means, winning championships, graduating with at least one Pitt degree and ultimately leading successful lives.

“I was looking for a great leader, someone who is passionate, hard-working and results-focused.”

Lyke, who grew up in Canton, Ohio, has been athletic director at Eastern Michigan since 2013 after spending 15 years at Ohio State in several administrative positions, including senior associate athletic director.

A University of Michigan graduate where she lettered in softball, Lyke also was assistant athletic director for compliance at the University of Cincinnati and an enforcement intern with the NCAA.

At Eastern Michigan, Lyke oversees 21 fully funded varsity sports. She is the first woman to hold the full-time athletic director position at EMU and will be the first at Pitt.

A study by the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletics Administrators revealed women comprised 10.6 percent of Division I athletic directors in 2014. Now Pennsylvania has three, including Penn State's Sandy Barbour and the University of Pennsylvania's M. Grace Calhoun.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

