Pitt's Partridge begins task of overhauling defensive line

Football coaches believe games are won and lost in the trenches, where offensive and defensive linemen tangle like wrestlers in a battle of strength, quickness and will.

For Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, the competition begins long before the ball is snapped. He wants it to start when the doors to Pitt's indoor practice facility swing open and his men enter.

“In my mind,” Partridge said, “the best teams I've been on, the ones that have gone on and won championships, the presence of the ‘D' line is felt when they walk on the practice field.

“That's something we're going to carry on our shoulders every day.”

Partridge returned to Pitt, where he served former coaches Walt Harris and Dave Wannstedt during the previous decade. His work with a line that needs a near total makeover will be a key to the season.

“That missing piece that we needed,” junior defensive end Dewayne Hendrix said. “I feel like he fills it.”

Partridge must find a way to replace departing seniors Ejuan Price, Shakir Soto and Tyrique Jarrett with players who had limited access to the field last season.

Hendrix and rising senior end Rori Blair are two players to watch. Hendrix, whose most recent action was seven games at Tennessee in 2014, missed last season with a foot injury. His broken foot suffered last year in the third defensive series of the opener had coach Pat Narduzzi playing the what-if game Tuesday.

“It would have been amazing to have him for 13 games,” he said. “That's what we have to do, keep him on the field.”

Partridge said Hendrix, 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, has “a ton of raw ability,” but any coach in the ACC can say that about almost any player. Hendrix is different because he listens, Partridge said.

“I see someone who I only have to coach him on something once or twice, and he works hard to apply that fundamental or skill,” he said. “If he stays healthy, he has a chance to be a really productive guy for us.”

Said Hendrix, “I just know if the coach sees something, I'm going to fix it right then and there because at the end of the day, he's always right, and I'm always wrong.

“My mom taught me that. Once my mom says something, there was no arguing. You just do it.”

Partridge said he was warned about Blair.

“I was told to make sure I'm aware of how much emotion he plays with,” he said. “But I've seen a young man who has controlled his emotions with no problem.”

Senior tackle Jeremiah Taleni is the group's leader.

“I can get a pulse of the whole group by looking and talking to him,” Partridge said. “I see a senior who is acting like a senior and, for that, I'm proud.”

Redshirt freshman tackle Keyshon Camp is getting significant snaps in practice after a spotty first year.

“I don't want to say pleasant surprise,” Narduzzi said, “because we saw a lot of great things out of him. He lacked a little bit of motor last fall, but the motor is not a problem anymore.”

Partridge likes to see Camp change direction, a rare feat at 6-4, 285 pounds.

“That opens up calls for us and the ability to do some more things with a guy like that,” he said.

Narduzzi also offered unsolicited praise for junior Shane Roy.

“I saw him do some things I haven't seen him do before,” he said.

Add three incoming recruits and Pitt might have more depth on the defensive line than in Narduzzi's two previous seasons.

Off the field, Partridge said the Pitt landscape changed since he left after the 2007 season.

“You feel the power of the ACC, in terms of how we support these players,” he said. “We are feeding them like a Power 5 program should to compete at this level. The whole development, nutrition piece is huge, and that's come a long way.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.