Pitt

Sophomore guard Wilson transfers from Pitt
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Damon Wilson drives past Duquesne's Tarin Smith in the first half Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 7 minutes ago

Pitt lost another basketball player — the fourth since late in the season — when coach Kevin Stallings announced Wednesday that sophomore guard Damon Wilson will transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

“Damon has decided to continue his career elsewhere,” Stallings said in a statement. “We appreciate his efforts here at Pitt and support his decision to pursue other opportunities. We wish the best for him on and off the court.”

Wilson played in 57 games for Pitt, averaging 2.1 points and 0.8 rebounds per game. He scored seven points in a game against Louisville this season, but averaged 0.9. He recorded a career-high 20 points last season against Central Arkansas.

Since the end of the season, sophomore Crisshawn Clark and freshman Corey Manigault have decided to transfer. Freshman Justice Kithcart was dismissed by Stallings before the last regular-season game.

Seven prospects have pledged to enroll later this year.

