Pro day draws many NFL eyes for Pitt's draft hopefuls

With scouts and coaches from 30 NFL teams looking for a reason to make someone rich, Pitt's Pro Day was not a time to be bashful.

Running back James Conner was one of 19 former Pitt players who worked out in the weight room and performed a variety of running, jumping and football drills Wednesday. It's an annual rite of spring for Pitt players hoping to get drafted next month.

Asked to self-evaluate himself, Conner was quick to answer, "A-plus."

He didn't run the 40-yard dash — he already had clocked a 4.65 at the NFL Combine in February —­ but Conner wanted to show scouts and coaches that he can play every down. He wanted everyone to know there's more to his talents than running over cornerbacks (something he has proven to be good at doing in college).

Conner recorded 21 receptions last season, more than double his total from three previous seasons. He's currently projected as a third-day, fourth- or fifth-round draft choice, but the ability to catch may raise his stock.

With offensive coordinators Todd Haley of the Steelers and Ken Whisenhunt of the Chargers watching, along with Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Conner ran pass routes for former Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman.

"I didn't drop nothin'," Conner said. "I'm proud of that. I think I put some good things on tape."

Peterman, usually among the most humble and unassuming players on Pitt's team, was not shy when he was asked if he envisioned himself in this position —­ on the cusp of an NFL career.

"Honestly, yes," he said. "I had to have goals when I came here and to put myself in a good opportunity. I guess I've done that.

"For me, it's nothing like 'Hey, I've made it.' Just keep going and keep grounding."

Peterman said he plans to meet with the Steelers before the draft —­ he has already made a connection with scout Dan Rooney Jr. —­ and he has a workout scheduled with the Eagles.

Every team Peterman speaks with asks about beating eventual national champion Clemson —­ he threw five touchdown passes that day —­ but he said there's more to him than a strong arm.

"First of all, I'm a competitor and a leader," said Peterman, who's married and has earned his MBA from Pitt. "You can ask any of my teammates that.

"I want to win and I show that to (his teammates) and they know it. And I think I affect other people around me.

"I throw with anticipation, good decision-making great accuracy. I have the arm to make every throw. I'm looking to the next step."

Peterman's personal quarterback coach Ken Mastrole, who played at Rhode Island when Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi was on the staff, said his pupil is ready for the NFL.

"I think he has the maturity level and the knowledge and he's got the physical skills to go into an NFL system and feel comfortable," said Mastrole, a former Bears quarterback who has worked with Peterman for two years. "Now, are there going to be some bumps in there? There's no question, but of all the (quarterbacks in the draft), he's right up there in terms of readiness.

"From Day 1, he's ready to go in there and compete for, at least, that No. 2 job."

Standing outside the circle of NFL people, Narduzzi looked and talked like a proud father. Six of his players —­ Conner, Peterman, offensive linemen Adam Bisnowaty and Dorian Johnson, tight end Scott Orndoff and defensive end Ejuan Price —­ were at the NFL Combine and look like they could get drafted.

Asked what that would mean to his program, Narduzzi was honest.

"It would mean we probably should have won more games this year," he said. "It would be great for the University of Pittsburgh and for this program to have that many guys drafted.

"We just want to keep matching that with winning football games."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.