Pitt pro day notebook: 'Just another day' for prepared Bisnowaty

Offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty said he felt no reason to be nervous Wednesday when he put his football skills and athletic ability on display for more than 70 NFL scouts and coaches at Pitt's pro day.

After all, he has been doing almost nothing but preparing for the NFL Draft since the end of the season.

"If you're out there preparing for 2½ months, you show up and it's just another day," said Bisnowaty, a Fox Chapel graduate. "There are no nerves because I'm very comfortable in what I can do.

"I think I've shown who I am through the whole process, shown people what I can do."

Bisnowaty, projected as a fourth-, fifth- or sixth-round pick, said he would have no problem moving to guard.

"I'm willing to play any position they want," he said.

Bisnowaty was sorry to see his linemate at Pitt, guard Dorian Johnson of Belle Vernon, leave the drills early with an injury.

"It kind of stinks," Bisnowaty said. "Hopefully, he'll feel better."

The 'last supper'

Coach Pat Narduzzi served as the dinner host Tuesday night for his 19 former players who worked out at pro day. He called it, "The last supper."

"You leave the bowl game, and everybody scattered (to train for pro day)," he said. "Just to have them all back, it was good to catch up."

Outsiders welcome

Also working out were three players who didn't play for Pitt last season: quarterback Chad Voytik, former William & Mary and Seton-La Salle slot receiver Kevin Hart and punter Dylan Kondis of Mercyhurst and Plum.

Voytik was Pitt's starting QB in 2014 before transferring to Arkansas State for his final season after losing the job to Nathan Peterman.

"I couldn't say enough good things for coach Narduzzi and his staff letting me come back," Voytik said. "They welcomed me with open arms."

They said it

Tight end Scott Orndoff on his plans for NFL Draft weekend: "I'm probably going to try to keep myself busy. I'm not going to sit and watch TV all day."

Defensive Ejuan Price on working out for the past 10 weeks in Florida: "Every day I got up, it was shorts and T-shirt. I didn't have to look for no coat."

Notable

Pitt reserve offensive lineman John Guy was the weight room champ, putting up 225 pounds 25 times. … Among the visitors offering support to the prospects were former Pitt players Aaron Donald and Tyler Boyd and Woodland Hills coach George Novak. … James Conner's sociology professor, Mike Epitropoulos, Ph.D., also was in attendance. "Even through his chemo," Epitropoulos said, "he would keep in touch with me. That's something a lot of guys don't ever do."

