Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt kicker Kessman can't afford to miss mark
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 7:00 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Surrounded by a crowd of people with a vested interest in the outcome — some with a critical eye — Pitt kicker Alex Kessman didn't miss his mark.

At a tryout attended by 50 kickers before last season. Kessman beat them all and earned a spot as a walk-on, a back-up to senior Chris Blewitt.

A year later, Blewitt is gone, hoping to take his record-setting leg into the NFL. Kessman is a scholarship kicker — the only one on Pitt's roster — and the stakes are raised.

Imagine where the Panthers would be without Blewitt's 48-yard field goal that upset eventual national champion Clemson last year: Pitt would be just another in the school's long line of unremarkable 7-6 (or worse) teams.

Narduzzi admits Kessman, a redshirt freshman from Clarkston, Mich., “is still a baby.”

But he added, “He's got to be ready to roll. He's the guy.”

Kessman attempts field goals every day during spring drills. Some, such as the two Thursday that were good from 44 and 48 yards, hit their mark. The kicks were so high and solidly hit a high school coach watching practice said they would have been good from 60.

Then, there was the shorter attempt that hit the left upright and bounded away.

That's where special teams coach Andre Powell, an expert motivator, gets into the act.

Asked what he likes about Kessman this spring, Powell said, “I don't have an answer for you. He's just a little erratic right now. Too erratic.

“He's not where I was hoping he would be. Strong leg, smooth stroke, but you have to hit it between those two yellow crayons. Otherwise, it don't count.”

No one is panicking at the moment. Certainly not Kessman.

A former high school quarterback who had walk-on interest from Arkansas, Clemson and Miami, Kessman said he won't waste this opportunity.

“I've been (kicking) since seventh grade,” he said. “I'm just blessed to be here and thankful to be here. I won't take it for granted.”

He said he's appreciative Powell is “brutally honest with me.”

“It's always a good thing to have,” he said. “I'm just working out some kinks right now. It'll be good.”

Kessman has plenty of time to live up to Blewitt's standard, but he has a long way to go.

Blewitt was the team's only placekicker for four seasons, the first to achieve that distinction at Pitt since Carson Long (1973-76). He set school career records for field goals (55) and extra-point kicks (198). Only Tony Dorsett, who scored 63 touchdowns, scored more points in Pitt history than Blewitt, 380-363.

Powell doesn't appear worried about Kessman, who kicked a 57-yard field goal in high school.

“It's all between the ears,” he said. “It's all just rhythm and muscle memory and not letting one kick affect the next.”

Note: Pitt will hold a closed scrimmage, its first of the spring, Saturday at Heinz Field. Narduzzi is eager to see his team under game-type conditions. “It's all live and it's real,” he said. “That's how you're going to move up and down the depth chart. You can make (plays) in the indoor, and it doesn't really matter. You have to make them at Heinz Field.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.