New Pitt athletic director Lyke ready to lead with passion, integrity

In the midst of a warm, lively conversation with incoming Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke, the phone suddenly went silent.

The conversation had turned toward former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett when Lyke paused for five disquieting seconds before speaking.

She does not dread talking about Clarett, who led Ohio State to the 2002 national championship. Welcomes it, actually. Lyke merely wanted to gather her thoughts.

“It's the toughest story, and it's also the best story I can tell,” she said.

When Lyke was associate athletic director at Ohio State, one of her first areas of responsibility was compliance. While the football team was in Tempe, Ariz., in 2002 preparing for the title game against Miami, Clarett wanted to return to his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio, to attend a friend's funeral.

He said he filled out the proper paperwork to conform to NCAA regulations, according to a story in the Toledo Blade. Andy Geiger, who was Ohio State's athletic director at the time, said Clarett had not done so. Clarett told the Blade he was angry that an expected call from Lyke never came.

A strained relationship developed between the school and its star football player that ended nine months later when Clarett was suspended for the 2003 season for accepting improper benefits. He never played for Ohio State again.

“He'll understand when I say this,” Lyke said. “He probably wasn't mature enough to understand that we were trying to help him. I think he had a lot of outside influences that were not as positive as we had all hoped. Yet he has turned out to be an unbelievable kid.

“I believe that you can reach kids at some point in their lives. I hope we can reach them when they are 18 to 22, but there are times that it just takes a little longer.”

When Lyke was hired to be Eastern Michigan's athletic director in 2013, her first congratulatory text was from Clarett. Last summer, he accepted her invitation to speak to the football team.

“I had asked him to come because I felt our team did not have any confidence,” she said. “They just didn't carry themselves with any confidence, not the kind of confidence that Maurice had.

“Obviously, he speaks tremendously well about carrying yourself with confidence, making good decisions, the tough lessons he learned.

“He made a huge impact on our team, just huge.”

Lyke steps into her own issues Tuesday when she officially replaces Scott Barnes as the leader of Pitt's 19-sport athletic program. She is the first female AD at Pitt in 106 years.

But Lyke's gender is only one aspect of her identity. Her quest for success and the self-confidence to attain it define her more than anything.

“I know who I am. I know what type of leader I am,” she said. “I know we are going to operate with integrity. I know we are going to be driven to be passionate about what we do.”

And the big one: “We are going to expect to win.”

Before she was an administrator, Lyke was an athlete. Her older brother, Trevor Lyke, said she played six sports in the eighth grade — volleyball, swimming, tennis, basketball, track and softball — before attending Glen Oak High School in Canton, Ohio.

Years ago, when Trevor and his coach/father Jerry went to their games, Heather tagged along with them.

“She was my little shadow, and I can't say I enjoyed it until she was 13 or 14 and she was cool,” Trevor said.

In high school, she limited her sports to volleyball, basketball and softball, reached state finals in the latter two and was recruited for college in all three. She chose softball at Michigan, where she was a two-time team captain.

Today, she swims, runs and has participated in 20 half-marathons, her brother said.

“She stays in great shape,” Trevor said, “but she never beat me one-on-one (in basketball).”

Last Tuesday, the day after her introductory news conference at Petersen Events Center, Lyke's daily (except Christmas) 5-mile run took her past Heinz Field. When she was in town for her job interview, she found a running trail next to a river and was pounding it at 6 a.m.

Through it all — Michigan, law school at the University of Akron, career — Lyke makes time for family.

At Eastern Michigan, she said she invited the student-athlete advisory committee to her home for meetings and had teams over for dinner.

“I want to integrate our teams into my personal life when it's appropriate and when we can,” she said. “So they know me as a real person. And the ancillary benefit is that my kids get to meet some really special student-athletes.”

The whole family arrived at the news conference Monday. Jerry and Lyke's mother, Marilyn, flew all night from a wedding in Portland, Ore. Husband David Catalano was there with their three children, Elle, 16, Sophie, 13, and Eli, 9. Eli found a basketball at the end of the conference and was shooting hoops with his cousins, Ethan, 13, and Mari, 11.

While cleaning out her office at Eastern Michigan last week, Lyke made calls to several Pitt coaches and boosters. Dr. Mark Duca and other prominent donors met Lyke at a reception Monday.

“She's energetic and polished,” he said. “I was excited. Good resume, well-connected. Think about it. That's a male-dominated industry. When you see someone like that, they have to be impressive.”

Lyke said there's more to her job than raising money.

“The need to raise resources is important,” said Lyke, who this year garnered the largest gift in Eastern Michigan history ($6 million). “But you've always had to raise resources.”

What else matters?

“It's managing highly complex situations under pressure,” she said.

Maurice Clarett will tell you: Heather Lyke has done that.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.