Pitt

Sophomore forward Wise leaving Pitt women's basketball team
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, March 24, 2017, 3:00 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Brenna Wise shoots an open jumper against Notre Dame during the Panthers 65-55 loss to the Fighting Irish at the Petersen Events Center on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2015.

Pitt women's basketball team is losing its leading scorer and rebounder.

Sophomore forward Brenna Wise, who started all 61 games the past two seasons, is planning to transfer, coach Suzie McConnell-Serio said.

Wise, a Vincentian graduate, led the team in points and rebounds per game over the past two seasons while playing an average of almost 30 minutes. She averaged 14.3 and 10.7 points and 6.4 and 7.6 rebounds. In that time, Pitt was a combined 26-35, with consecutive 4-12 records in the ACC.

“Brenna was a strong representative of the University of Pittsburgh and we wish her the best of luck as she pursues opportunities elsewhere,” McConnell-Serio said in a statement. “As a program, we will continue to recruit and develop well-rounded, team-oriented student-athletes. It is a privilege to be part of the foundation of a winning culture. We remain committed to our core values of academic achievement, athletic excellence and community connection, and we are excited about our future.”

Wise earned All-ACC Academic honors in both seasons.

