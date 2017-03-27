Tight end Flanagan to transfer to Pitt from Rutgers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi again showed he won't sit still in the face of deficiencies on his roster.

Former Rutgers tight end Matt Flanagan said Monday night he will transfer to Pitt after he graduates in May.

Flanagan, who will have a year of eligibility remaining, will be the sixth tight end on Pitt's roster, but three of them — Charles Reeves, Tyler Sear and Grant Carrigan — are incoming freshmen.

Flanagan, 6-foot-6, 258 pounds, said he will have no further comment on his transfer because he doesn't want to distract from spring drills at Pitt and Rutgers.

His story is intriguing, however.

He came to Rutgers as a walk-on in 2013 from West Morris (N.J.) Mendham High School, but he has been on scholarship the past two seasons.

A three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, he told NJ Advanced Media last year he plans to use his final year of eligibility to pursue a Master's with an eye toward a doctorate degree.

While majoring in biological sciences, he has spent the past three years researching how the supplement Creatine impacts cells that synthesize bone. It's a study he said he designed himself.

On the football field, Flanagan will provide depth behind assumed starting tight end Chris Clark, a transfer from UCLA. Pitt also has used defensive end Devon Edwards at tight end this spring.

Flanagan played in 33 games at Rutgers, recording 18 receptions for 145 yards. He scored all three of his touchdowns in 2015. He was used primarily as a blocking tight end, entrusted with calling out assignments for the offensive linemen.

Narduzzi has made repeated use of the NCAA's graduate transfer rule that allows student-athletes to graduate at one school and play immediately at another. That's the route quarterbacks Nathan Peterman and Max Browne took on their way to Pitt.