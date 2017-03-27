Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Tight end Flanagan to transfer to Pitt from Rutgers

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 27, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
Rutgers tight end Matt Flanagan (81) makes a catch against Kansas during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Updated 1 hour ago

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi again showed he won't sit still in the face of deficiencies on his roster.

Former Rutgers tight end Matt Flanagan said Monday night he will transfer to Pitt after he graduates in May.

Flanagan, who will have a year of eligibility remaining, will be the sixth tight end on Pitt's roster, but three of them — Charles Reeves, Tyler Sear and Grant Carrigan — are incoming freshmen.

Flanagan, 6-foot-6, 258 pounds, said he will have no further comment on his transfer because he doesn't want to distract from spring drills at Pitt and Rutgers.

His story is intriguing, however.

He came to Rutgers as a walk-on in 2013 from West Morris (N.J.) Mendham High School, but he has been on scholarship the past two seasons.

A three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, he told NJ Advanced Media last year he plans to use his final year of eligibility to pursue a Master's with an eye toward a doctorate degree.

While majoring in biological sciences, he has spent the past three years researching how the supplement Creatine impacts cells that synthesize bone. It's a study he said he designed himself.

On the football field, Flanagan will provide depth behind assumed starting tight end Chris Clark, a transfer from UCLA. Pitt also has used defensive end Devon Edwards at tight end this spring.

Flanagan played in 33 games at Rutgers, recording 18 receptions for 145 yards. He scored all three of his touchdowns in 2015. He was used primarily as a blocking tight end, entrusted with calling out assignments for the offensive linemen.

Narduzzi has made repeated use of the NCAA's graduate transfer rule that allows student-athletes to graduate at one school and play immediately at another. That's the route quarterbacks Nathan Peterman and Max Browne took on their way to Pitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.