Pitt tight end Clark finally finds great fit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Usually a man of action, Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi sat back and waited while Chris Clark made up his mind.

Clark, the nation's No. 1 high school tight end of 2015, committed to North Carolina and Michigan in a span of three months before his senior season at Avon Old Farms (Conn.).

He called the Tar Heels “a great fit” before de-commiting a month later. That summer, he tweeted fellow Wolverines commit Alex Malzone “we taking over” in reference to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

Then, after Michigan fired Brady Hoke, Clark signed with UCLA, announcing his decision on ESPNU. He left after one game.

Now, he's been at Pitt for more than a year — after also considering Syracuse — buoyed by the friendship of many of his teammates and a coach who never forgot after failing to recruit him to Michigan State.

Pitt hopes it has the complete package — a big, fast tight end who's learning the nuances of blocking. More importantly, Clark said he's all grown up.

“My recruiting process, I'll be the first to admit — (it was) not embarrassing — (but) I definitely wish I could change a couple things that happened throughout it,” he said.

“I got known as one of those kids who was so indecisive with a lot of things. I've definitely grown up a lot since then. I've changed. I have a different mindset now than I did back in high school.

“It's helped me grow so much as a person, as a man and, obviously, as a football player. I'm really happy that I found a place like Pitt I can call home.”

Pitt, likewise, is grateful to have Clark, who is one of only two scholarship tight ends on the spring roster. The other — former defensive end Devon Edwards — is back at tight end after starting his collegiate career there.

“We are getting a lot of extra work,” Clark said. “I'm definitely tired.”

There's no question Clark, who sat out last season because of transfer rules and a knee injury, has the physical build (6-foot-6, 255 pounds) and speed to be productive in the passing game.

“(Tight ends) coach (Tim) Salem talks about how strong his hands are,” Narduzzi said.

Narduzzi, however, is getting tired — if not annoyed — with answering questions about Clark's blocking ability.

“I didn't have any question about him blocking, period,” Narduzzi said Tuesday. “It seems like there's a lot of questions about his blocking. He's a big, strong, physical tight end who can block and run.”

Those characteristics always have been constant with Clark, although he admits his blocking needs to get better. It's his mindset and attitude that he spent the past year trying to improve.

“Last year, everyone will tell, coach Narduzzi and all them, I struggled a lot learning the offense,” Clark said. “I had a really hard time. More of it was my attitude knowing I couldn't play. I was real lazy about certain things.

“I'm a totally different person now. He even tells me. I'm not getting any MAs (missed assignments).”

Pitt's tight end position might turn into the most intriguing on the team by the end of the year. Three freshmen will arrive this summer and Matt Flanagan, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, said he plans to enroll after he graduates in May from Rutgers.

“His higher-level thinking is something else,” said Brett Ressler, who was Flanagan's high school coach in Mendham, N.J.

Meanwhile, Clark will hold down the starting job, knowing he has a lot of work to do to meet the standard set by Scott Orndoff, who caught 35 passes for 579 yards and five touchdowns last year.

“Scott was an unbelievable player,” Clark said. “I just hope to be somewhat like him.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.