Pitt grooming backup offensive linemen during spring drills

Only the true students of Pitt's roster will recognize the names of the backup offensive linemen. Yet, this spring is as much about them as any returning starter.

Pitt was lucky last season. All five linemen started every game. The dice might not always roll that way this season.

That's where offensive line coach John Peterson earns his pay.

“That's the fun part of coaching,” said Peterson, entering his third season with coach Pat Narduzzi. “That's why every day's different.

“They all have moments. Every play is a different world for them. The young guys are competing. Every day they practice, they learn something new.”

Of Pitt's 36 returning lettermen, none are backup offensive linemen, but one or more of them might have to play a significant role at some point.

Say hello to Jerry Drake, Jimmy Morrissey, Tony Pilato, Brandon Ford and Justin Morgan.

Drake, who is three months removed from Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High School, enrolled early and caught the coaches' attention for more than his 6-foot-5, 315-pound frame.

“He's such a mature kid. We kind of knew that in the recruiting process, very serious,” Narduzzi said. “He's making freshman mistakes. He's a high school player, still. But he's really done well.”

Even more intriguing is walk-on Morrissey, a redshirt freshman who is getting first- and second-team opportunities at center and guard.

A year ago, he was recruited by Lehigh, Bucknell, Colgate, Dartmouth and Penn, who were attracted as much by his 3.8 grade-point average as his athletic ability. He could have received more playing time and scholarship help at those schools, but he chose to pay his way into Pitt for the chance to test himself.

“I personally believe I can play at this level,” Morrissey said. “I wanted to prove it to myself.”

He's proven it to people more important: the coaches.

“Great walk-on who's going to earn a scholarship here someday. We're very, very encouraged with him,” Narduzzi said, adding Morrissey made an impact with the scout team last season. “Probably one of the best scout team offensive linemen we've had. He led that group.”

Then, there's Morgan, a 6-foot-6, 355-pound redshirt freshman guard whose listed weight is 10 pounds lighter than it was a year ago. When he lines up next to starting right tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (6-7, 325), you expect the earth to tilt under the weight.

“He's a load in there,” Narduzzi said of Morgan. “When he puts his hands on you, you're going down.”

Ford of Upper St. Clair and Pilato of Hempfield also might impact the line.

It's Peterson's job to get everyone ready in the event misfortune strikes one of the returning starters — tackles Brian O'Neill and Jones-Smith, guard Alex Bookser and center/guard Alex Officer.

The fifth starter might be junior Connor Dintino, who is competing at center and guard. If he wins one of the jobs, Dintino will make his first career start on the line, and Officer will slide to the other spot.

Dintino isn't the only possible starter competing for his first extended stretch of playing time.

Jones-Smith, a fifth-year senior, started three games at left tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2014, injured his knee the next offseason and played in a total of eight games in 2015 and '16.

Jones-Smith said the knee is healed, and he's ready to replace O'Neill, who moved to left tackle after a breakout season on the right side last year.

“I know there are big expectations for me,” Jones-Smith said. “Just being that fifth-year senior, having playing experience, coming back from an injury. There are definitely some big shoes to fill.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.