Pitt swimmer Larson adopts new outlook, rebounds in senior season

After a disappointing first three seasons, Pitt swimmer Gabe Larson bounced back during his senior season and finished his career on a high note.

Larson's final season started off a bit rocky as he recovered from offseason meniscus surgery and nerve damage in the left shoulder that bothered him during his junior season. With the injuries, Larson was not a full participant in the pool from February to August.

During his six months out of the pool, Larson was able to prepare himself mentally for the long and grueling swimming season. Before the injuries, Larson thought of himself first as a swimmer and was more worried about his times.

But after the injuries, Larson rediscovered his faith and was able to adapt to the new coaching staff led by John Hargis. Larson saw the most improvement when he received the one-on-one attention from Bobby Folan, who was in charge of the sprint group.

“I tried not to make a time goal. All the past years, I made a goal based on times, and I'd always fallen short. This year I tried to make a goal that I was going to show up and do my best every day in practice. I was going to do it to glorify God. I was going be happy about it even if I didn't have a good practice,” said Larson.

“I was focusing more on being a good teammate, working hard, setting a good example so that future guys in the program can really take the team and make them competitive in the ACC.”

As a result, Larson, who has been swimming since he was 4 years old, finally saw the results he was getting back in high school. Larson broke two individual school records as well as a relay record for Pitt during his senior season.

At his final ACC championships, Larson broke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke as he took tenth with the time of 53.44 seconds. Larson also set the Pitt record in the preliminaries of the ACC championships in the 200 IM with the time of 1:46.19.

Larson was part of the 400 medley relay with Henrique Machado, Eben Vorster and Brian Lovasik, which finished ninth and set a school record with a time of 3:10.57.

“I'm very excited not just to get best times but to get school records. When I came in, I wanted to break records. I wanted to make a difference in the program as far as time is concerned,” said Larson.

“(I was afraid I was) not affecting the culture of the team. Not having affected how other people trained and how other people worked at practice. Don't get me wrong, the records were awesome. The thing that meant the most to me was that people at the end of the year would come up to me and tell me that training with me made a difference or being on the team made a difference.”

At Penn Hills, Larson captured WPIAL titles in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke during his senior year in 2013. At states, Larson finished as the runner-up in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

He still is debating how swimming will be part of his life after graduation.

