Partridge more than a recruiter for Pitt football

When defensive end Ejuan Price exhausted his eligibility after the 2016 season, there were no players left on Pitt's roster who served under three head coaches.

Maybe that's a good sign.

As Pat Narduzzi enters his third year, Pitt has had only two coaches in the past six seasons, compared to the three Price played for in five.

But, sometimes, it's not so bad to bring back part of the past. Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge is in the first season of his second turn as a Pitt assistant, but he's worked for three head coaches. He was with Walt Harris for his final two seasons and Dave Wannstedt for his first three.

With spring drills entering the 10th of 15 scheduled practice sessions Tuesday, Partridge was asked to compare the three men who hired him at Pitt.

Each brought — or, in Narduzzi's case, bring — unique qualities to the job.

Partridge coached defensive ends and was a top recruiter under Harris during the 2003-2004 seasons. He is the only member of the current staff who accompanied a Pitt team to a major bowl (Fiesta, 2004).

“Walt was one of the best quarterback coaches, offensive-mind guys I've ever been around,” Partridge said. “That was his gift. That was also setting the direction of the program.”

Wannstedt retained Partridge after Harris left in 2005, and he coached special teams, defensive linemen and linebackers.

Partridge said he learned more from Wannstedt than X's and O's. He taught him the proper way to treat his staff.

“He really helped develop me as a coach,” Partridge said. “He was such a manager of coaches. I learned so much from him about how to treat your staff and demand from your staff, but (also) how to express (yourself) when that staff member maybe isn't doing what you want.”

Wannstedt tells a story that speaks to Partridge's work ethic. When he retained Partridge from Harris' staff, Wannstedt put him in charge of defensive ends and special teams.

He told him to call special teams coach Keith Armstrong (then of the Dolphins, now of the Falcons), who was on Wannstedt staffs in Chicago and Miami.

“It wasn't a month later, he had Bears cutups and Falcons cutups and was showing them to our team,” Wannstedt said. “Keith called me and said, 'Dave, this guy's wearing me out.' I said, 'He's wearing you out because he wants to be good.' ”

Partridge left Pitt in 2008 for Wisconsin, which was offering nearly double his Pitt salary, Wannstedt said.

“I was happy to see him get into a position to help his family,” Wannstedt said.

Nine years later, Partridge is back at Pitt after five years in Wisconsin, one at Arkansas and three as head coach of Florida Atlantic.

He said he likes how Narduzzi expects his coaches to work hard, but wants them to keep the job in its proper perspective.

“Some football coaches grind just to say they grind and put in hours just to say they did,” Partridge said. “We are very efficient and productive with our time, and I appreciate that because we all have families that we love. But we're going to work.”

Partridge has plenty of that to keep him busy while looking for at least three new starters on the defensive front among the 20 players in his position group.

Ends Rori Blair and Dewayne Hendrix and tackles Jeremiah Taleni and Amir Watts have received much of the first-team work in spring practice, backed up by ends Allen Edwards, James Folston and Kaezon Pugh and tackles Keyshon Camp, Shane Roy and Mike Herndon.

“(Taleni) is definitely the guy who is on another level from those guys,” Partridge said. “Camp and Watts are battling. Roy and Herndon are battling. They're definitely earning my trust more and more every day.”

