Partridge more than a recruiter for Pitt football

When defensive end Ejuan Price exhausted his eligibility after the 2016 season, there were no players left on Pitt's roster who served under three head coaches.

Maybe that's a good sign.

As Pat Narduzzi enters his third year, Pitt has had only two coaches in the past six seasons, compared to the three Price played for in five.

But, sometimes, it's not so bad to bring back part of the past. Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge is in the first season of his second turn as a Pitt assistant, but he's worked for three head coaches. He was with Walt Harris for his final two seasons and Dave Wannstedt for his first three.

With spring drills entering the 10th of 15 scheduled practice sessions Tuesday, Partridge was asked to compare the three men who hired him at Pitt.

Each brought — or, in Narduzzi's case, bring — unique qualities to the job.

Partridge coached defensive ends and was a top recruiter under Harris during the 2003-2004 seasons. He is the only member of the current staff who accompanied a Pitt team to a major bowl (Fiesta, 2004).

“Walt was one of the best quarterback coaches, offensive-mind guys I've ever been around,” Partridge said. “That was his gift. That was also setting the direction of the program.”

Wannstedt retained Partridge after Harris left in 2005, and he coached special teams, defensive linemen and linebackers before leaving for Wisconsin after the '07 season.

Partridge said he learned more from Wannstedt than X's and O's. He taught him the proper way to treat his staff.

“He really helped develop me as a coach,” Partridge said. “He was such a manager of coaches. I learned so much from him about how to treat your staff and demand from your staff, but (also) how to express (yourself) when that staff member maybe isn't doing what you want.”

Partridge said Narduzzi expects his coaches to work hard, but also to keep the job in its proper perspective.

“Some football coaches grind just to say they grind and put in hours just to say they did,” Partridge said. “We are very efficient and productive with our time, and I appreciate that because we all have families that we love. But we're going to work.”

Partridge has plenty of that to keep him busy while looking for at least three new starters on the defensive front among the 20 players in his position group.

Ends Rori Blair and Dewayne Hendrix and tackles Jeremiah Taleni and Amir Watts have received much of the first-team work in spring practice, backed up by ends Allen Edwards, James Folston and Kaezon Pugh and tackles Keyshon Camp, Shane Roy and Mike Herndon.

“(Taleni) is definitely the guy who is on another level from those guys,” Partridge said. “Camp and Watts are battling. Roy and Herndon are battling. They're definitely earning my trust more and more every day because their percentage of (successful) execution and fundamentals is drastically improving every day.”

Partridge is known as an effective recruiter, and Narduzzi assigned him the fertile fields of Florida. But he's also good when he stays home and works with the current players, defensive coordinator Josh Conklin said.

Conklin was on the staff at Florida International in 2013 and 2014 when Partridge was head coach at Florida Atlantic. He's glad Partridge is on his team now.

“Whatever you heard about Charlie Partridge was he is a great recruiter,” Conklin said. “Charlie is an unbelievable football coach. There is a great focus to (Pitt's linemen). He makes a great connection to those guys.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.