Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt guard Johnson to transfer
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 12:33 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Cameron Johnson dunks over North Carolina's Justin Jackson in the second half Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Cameron Johnson scores around Florida State's Jonathan Isaac in the first half Saturday Feb. 18, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Cameron Johnson celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against Syracuse in the second half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Cameron Johnson is fouled by Syracuse's Tyrus Battle in the first half Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 7 minutes ago

Cameron Johnson, the top returning scorer for the Pitt men's basketball team, asked for a release from his scholarship Friday night.

Johnson, a redshirt sophomore guard, met with Pitt coach Kevin Stallings for three hours Friday and declared his intention to transfer.

“He had no issues with coach Stallings at all,” said Gil Johnson, Cam's father and a former Pitt player. “They had a plan for him. It was going to be centered around him. But there's too much uncertainty there. He wants to win, and you're going to have 8-10 new bodies.”

The 6-foot-8 Johnson, an Our Lady of the Sacred Heart graduate, was third on the team in scoring this past season at 11.9 points a game. He shot 45 percent from the field, 41.5 percent from 3-point range and 81.1 percent on free throws for the Panthers, who finished 16-17 (4-14 in the ACC).

A two-time All-ACC Academic Team selection, Johnson has a 3.9 grade-point average and is on schedule to graduate in April with a degree in communications. He will have two years of eligibility remaining, but has yet to determine a possible destination.

“He should have some nice options,” Gil Johnson said. “His better days are to come.”

Johnson is the latest — and most surprising — in a major roster overhaul under Stallings. Freshman point guard Justice Kithcart was dismissed, and sophomore guards Crisshawn Clark and Damon Wilson and freshman forward Corey Manigault announced they were transferring.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.