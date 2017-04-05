Positive attitude helps Pitt WR Tipton develop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If anyone thought the prospect of fighting to carve out a niche amongst a crowded and talented position group is getting to Pitt receiver Tre Tipton, don't.

An Apollo-Ridge alum and redshirt sophomore, Tipton's sense of perspective, positivity and humility are available for public consumption, 140 characters at a time.

Tipton's Twitter feed (@GettinSaucy_1) is one of the more introspective ones you will find for an athlete — let alone one who is not even two years removed from high school.

One day late last month, Tipton posted: “I can't control everything that happens to me in life but I can control how I act towards it and my next move.”

Last week, he wrote: “Don't be scared to live because living in fear is hardly living at all.”

Similarly deep thoughts usually are posted several times per week.

“I think of myself as a poetic-type person,” Tipton said after a spring practice earlier this week. “I sit and I do a lot of critical thinking, and I have a lot of time to myself just to think.

“So usually the quotes that you see up there, it's what I'm thinking about mid-day. It's just something I like to do. I feel like if I'm going to post anything, post something positive enough that it's going to help someone out today.”

Tipton's perspective helps him succeed in football. His playmaking ability is what gets him noticed.

He has 23 touches in 13 career games, accumulating 203 yards and a touchdown while playing four games as a true freshman (he was given a medical redshirt) and nine games in 2016. Both seasons ended in injury.

It was a knee in 2015. This past fall, a collapsed lung was part of what he suffered Nov. 5 at Miami. That resulted in a hospital stay and a loss of more than 20 pounds.

Tipton, though, characteristically approached it with aplomb.

“The only thing that was important to me at the time was to make sure no matter what, stay positive,” he said. “Because I knew if I was positive I was going to help somebody else out that day.

“There were a lot of people within the ICU, and I was just glad I had the ability to make the nurses smile. I just wanted to make sure my positivity was going to be spread out through the ICU.”

Tipton last season was fourth among Pitt wide receivers in catches and is third among those who returned for this season behind Jester Weah and Quadree Henderson. This spring, he's competing with sophomores Aaron Mathews and Maurice Ffrench and redshirt freshman Ruben Flowers III for his place on the depth chart.

“You feel him out here, and he's a factor,” offensive coordinator Shawn Watson said. “We're playing him in the inside and outside lanes, which we wanted to do to use his multiplicity because he can play both. He can handle a lot of information. That's what awesome about him: He's just a natural football player.”

“He's got wheels,” coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He continues to impress. He's a playmaker.”

Ffrench remembered the exact moment and place where he first met Tipton. It was on a recruiting visit after Tipton had committed and Ffrench had not yet. Tipton told him, “Me, you, Quadree, Aaron ... we are all going to be so good. Just come (to Pitt)!'”

“I like being around positive people like that,” Ffrench said.

Tipton remains positive the Panthers' offense again can be explosive — and that he'll find a role within it.

“I have been through a lot personally, but I can definitely say I am mentally tougher this year moreso than any year,” Tipton said. “And that's something I am very proud of. Something I am truly, truly proud of.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.