Offers abound for Pitt's Cam Johnson

Pitt sophomore Cam Johnson, who said last week he plans to transfer, is attracting plenty of interest from major college schools, his father Gil Johnson said Saturday.

“My phone has not stopped ringing since the release,” he said.

The list of interested schools includes three -- Kentucky, TCU and Arizona -- with ties to the Johnson family.

Kentucky coach John Calipari, a Moon native, was an assistant at Pitt when Gil Johnson was being recruited to play there. Gil Johnson, who played at Pitt from 1988-90 with Arizona coach Sean Miller, said he has known Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne since they were high school players attending camps.

Also, TCU coach Jamie Dixon recruited Cam Johnson to Pitt in 2014. Gil Johnson said he has talked to Dixon “several times.”

The elder Johnson also identified several other offers.They include Florida, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Iowa State, South Carolina, Baylor, Ole Miss, Marquette, Oregon, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Connecticut, Rutgers, Illinois and Georgetown.

He said Pitt has blocked his son from transferring to an ACC school or a future opponent. “Pitt has issued Cam Johnson a release consistent with athletic department policy,” said Matt Plizga, assistant athletic director of media relations.

Cam Johnson, who has a 3.9 grade-point average, is on track to graduate from Pitt later this month and will be immediately eligible

“There are no favorites,” Gil Johnson said. He added his son plans to visit some schools soon.

“We are trying to find the best fit, what's going to help him achieve his goals,” he said. He said they are looking for a school with “a great team, chemistry, tradition and a winning culture.”

Last season, Johnson led Pitt in three-point field goal percentage (41.5) and steals (31) while recording twice as many assists (77) as turnovers (38).