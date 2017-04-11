Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Former USC quarterback Browne impresses in Pitt practices
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
Pitt quarterback Max Browne drops back to pass during practice Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
After four years at USC and almost four months learning Pitt offensive coordinator Shawn Watson's system, quarterback Max Browne knows how to run an offense and read a defense.

He also possesses, perhaps, the third-most important skill of any successful quarterback: The ability to identify his best friends on the field.

Those include left offensive tackle Brian O'Neill and those big wide receivers — such as 6-foot-3 Jester Weah and 6-4 Aaron Mathews — who can catch the football even when the throw goes slightly awry.

“We have to like our chances with Jester out there,” Browne said Tuesday after the 13th of 15 scheduled spring practices. “Let him use his size and physicality and go out there and get that thing.”

Browne said he also has hooked up with Mathews on some deep balls in practice.

“You can tell he's big, tall, athletic and can run a little bit,” he said. “It's certainly a mismatch for the defense.”

Meanwhile, Browne has developed as advertised after he transferred from USC to give Pitt's offense an experienced hand.

Coach Pat Narduzzi likes young quarterbacks Ben DiNucci, Thomas MacVittie and Kenny Pickett, but their collective collegiate experience is limited to DiNucci's two quarters and nine pass attempts in last year's Pinstripe Bowl.

That's why Browne has taken up temporary residence in Pittsburgh after going to high school in Sammamish, Wash., and college in southernCalifornia.

He didn't play a lot in his four years at USC, but it's clear he kept his eyes open the entire time.

“He's got a lot of experience, and because he has a lot of experience he's made an easy transition,” Watson said. “He's been in similar style offenses that were taught similar to the way I teach it.”

Browne struggled initially with the new verbiage and tempo, but that hiccup has cleared up, Watson said.

“Once we got past that and he experienced that, he became very comfortable,” Pitt's coordinator said. “He does the little things you need your quarterback to do.

“He doesn't make impulse decisions, he doesn't take sacks, he finds check-downs, he gets us in the right play, he makes sound decisions in a run-pass defense because he knows what to lean on and that's all experience.”

Overall, Watson said the passing game has improved over the past two weeks. Weah and Quadree Henderson are the likely starters, but Mathews, Tre Tipton, Rafael Arajuo-Lopes and Maurice Ffrench also are becoming comfortable with Browne.

“I really started feeling like we were making some headway last week, felt like we were beginning to develop a rhythm,” Watson said. “The players were comfortable in what we were doing and how we were doing what we were doing.

“I felt like we were becoming us, meaning the 2017 version of the Pitt Panthers.”

What has been encouraging to the coaches is the depth at quarterback. DiNucci, a sophomore entering his third year in the program, appears to have an edge over MacVittie, the redshirt freshman, and Pickett, the first-year freshman.

“DiNucci and Max played really well,” Narduzzi said when asked about Saturday's scrimmage.

“DiNucci, he's got a long way to go. It takes a while. It's not easy to come in here and be the guy.”

Narduzzi is pleased with what Browne has shown in practice, but he wants to see him under game conditions Saturday.

“It's a real game,” Browne said. “We'll be playing ball.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

