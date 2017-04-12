Panthers hold draft in preparation for annual Blue-Gold game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unless someone's digestive system rejects franks and beans, the final score of Pitt's annual Blue-Gold spring game really won't matter.

Yes, it would be nice to win and have a lunch of steak and lobster next week over the low-budget alternative, but linebackers coach Rob Harley said the game means more than that.

Teams are drafted by seniors, and the process serves as a bonding experience for a team trying to find itself.

“It's very telling on either side of the ball who they want to play with and who they value as teammates,” said Harley, who will coach the Blue team Saturday at Heinz Field.

“It's one thing for us coaches to order guys and say, ‘Hey, listen. This is who we think is the best.' It's these guys saying, ‘Who do I trust? I trust playing next to this guy.' Pick your buddies if you want to pick your buddies.”

But Harley also wants a functional team, and the rosters looked a tad askew Wednesday when three quarterbacks who top Pitt's depth chart — Max Browne, Ben DiNucci and Thomas MacVittie — turned up on the Blue, and the Gold had freshman Kenny Pickett and walk-on Jake Zilinskas.

Three hours later, DiNucci, promising middle linebacker Chase Pine and backup cornerback Rob Boatright were traded to the Gold for two players who have practiced well this spring: cornerback Phillipie Motley and defensive tackle Keyshon Camp. Coach Pat Narduzzi announced the trade on Twitter, without comment.

But running backs coach Andre Powell, got what he wanted.

“It would have to be a 2-for-1,” the Gold coach said before the trade was consummated.

The intrasquad draft was instituted by Narduzzi in 2015 in an attempt to spread the best players among both teams and create a competitive game. In turn, it gives everyone ample opportunity to play.

It's also a way for players to relax and spit trash talk back and forth. Senior cornerback Avonte Maddox, engineering much of the decision-making for the Gold, said, “I don't know what they (Blue members) were thinking over there. They were playing checkers, and I was playing chess. I was thinking ahead of the game. Good luck to them.”

The Gold — even after the trade — appears to have an edge, with three of the five starting offensive linemen (Alex Officer, Alex Bookser and No. 1 overall pick Brian O'Neill), All-American return man Quadree Henderson, free safety Jordan Whitehead and three key seniors: wide receiver Jester Weah, defensive tackle Jeremiah Taleni and Maddox. Plus, No. 1 kicker Alex Kessman and veteran punter Ryan Winslow are Gold members.

The Blue counters with starting quarterback Max Browne, middle linebacker Quintin Wirginis, the two least-experienced offensive line starters, Jaryd Jones-Smith and Connor Dintino, fullback George Aston and wide receiver/cornerback Maurice Ffrench.

Harley warned he might use Ffrench on both sides of the ball and some exotic alignments on defense.

“I'm all about trick plays,” Harley said. “We may add a blitz I'm not supposed to (use). I'm going rogue.”

Turning serious, he also wants to see Wirginis make the defensive calls for the first time with something on the line. He has done well in practice, Harley said.

“He's calling out the stuff before I even say it because he knows what I'm going to say.”

On the Gold, O'Neill will get a serious test at protecting the quarterbacks' blind side after moving from right to left this spring.

Initially, he struggled making the adjustment.

“He came home the one day, all (mad). ‘I don't know what I'm doing out there,' ” Bookser said. “Then, the next day, he came out and had a great practice. He's capable (of playing) wherever he wants. Right now, he's doing a great job.”

How well Wirginis and O'Neill perform will help determine if Harley claims this experience on his professional resume.

“Only if we win,” he said. “If we lose, I can say it wasn't me. I'm a young head coach that can always just claim ignorance.”

Note: Former Pitt players Tyler Boyd of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts' Jabaal Sheard, who won a Super Bowl this year with the New England Patriots, will be honorary captains.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.