With Winslow, Christodoulou, Pitt punting in good hands

While preparing his team for the pressure of a season, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi makes no special concessions for anyone.

Even if the player is young, nervous and — you know — in this country for the first time.

That's how it was for Australian punter Kirk Christodoulou when Pitt practiced at Heinz Field earlier this spring.

While Christodoulou, who never played American football, was getting ready to punt, Narduzzi sidled up to him.

“He said, ‘First punt at Heinz Field. Let's see how you go,' ” Christodoulou recalled. “I said, ‘Oh, God. Let's do it.' ”

Christodoulou, 20, was bred on Australian Rules Football, a game in which roughing the kicker penalties don't exist and players often punt on the run while trying to avoid a knee in the back. Narduzzi's words didn't bite that much.

His punt soared into the air without a problem — by all accounts, Christodoulou has an impressively strong leg — and he was able to check off another box on his bucket list.

“It was good fun, great pressure, great experience. One of your dreams as a kid is to go play in a big stadium,” he said.

But through Saturday's Blue-Gold Game and summer workouts, he is here to learn. Senior punter Ryan Winslow is entering his fourth season at Pitt, and he's improved his average every year — from 40.1 to 41.1 to 42.6 yards. He has never had a punt blocked in 169 attempts, and he's held for four game-winning field goals.

“Kirk is doing a great job,” Narduzzi said. “Is he going to beat out Ryan Winslow? I think it would be hard since Ryan is a senior. He's got a leg, so he's going to keep getting stronger and better.”

Christodoulou has much to learn about American football, including throwing it. In Australian Rules Football, many of the throws must be made underhand.

Winslow was 0 for 2 last year throwing from punt formation, but his 12-yard completion to Matt Galambos helped defeat Syracuse in 2015.

“I'm starting to get used to (throwing) it,” Christodoulou said, “but everyone thinks I throw it like a girl.”

Meanwhile, Winslow, 6-foot-5, said he's stronger this season. His weight is up 12 pounds to a listed 210, and he's made increased hang time on his punts an off-season goal.

“I'm definitely more powerful, more explosive,” he said.

Occasionally, Winslow can't gauge his strength. He has clanged a few off the high ceiling of the indoor practice facility, raising an eyebrow on special teams coach Andre Powell when he wants to see his guys cover the kick.

Winslow, a three-year basketball letterman at La Salle College High School, comes from an athletic family.

His father George was the first scholarship punter at Wisconsin and played two seasons in the NFL. George and Ryan were named to the Philadelphia Daily News 35-year all-city team and mom Teresa is in the Ursinus College Hall of Fame for field hockey and lacrosse.

Winslow also has talked punting with former Steelers punter Josh Miller.

“A couple summers ago,” Winslow said. “He told me to stay in the moment. You have to be completely focused and locked into that moment.”

That advice served him well when Winslow held for Chris Blewitt's game-winning field goal against Clemson.

“I can't even remember what I was thinking I was so locked in,” he said.

Now, Winslow is the teacher for his Australian teammate, who must get used to another unique feature of the American game: The specialists often stand around and watch practice when they are finished kicking.

“Rules players cover 8, 10, 12 miles a game,” Christodoulou said. “Coming in here and standing around waiting to punt is a bit different.

“Getting a bit fat, I think. I'll have to get some extra work in the weight room.”

Note: Spring game inactives (all injury-related) will be cornerbacks Damar Hamlin and Malik Henderson, defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, linebackers Elijah Zeise and Elias Reynolds, running back Darrin Hall and tight end Chris Clark.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.