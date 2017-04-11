Pitt football notebook: Zeise named 'dog soldier' defender

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Football is the emphasis during Pitt spring drills, but defensive coordinator Josh Conklin believes there's nothing wrong with throwing a little history lesson at his players.

To break up the monotony of practice without games, Conklin started awarding what he calls “dog soldier” status to defenders who especially distinguish themselves.

In the late 1830s, dog soldiers were part of the Cheyenne Indian tribes that resisted U.S. expansion westward. Conklin said the Cheyenne dog soldiers, protecting their homeland, planted a stake in the ground and refused to leave.

So, when Conklin named outside linebacker Elijah Zeise the “dog solider” after the scrimmage last Saturday, he tweeted out the news with the hashtag #nosurrendernoretreat.

“We are just trying to emphasize to our guys the importance of finishing and making plays,” Conklin said.

Dog soldiers are identified using a scoring system that awards points for big plays — such as interceptions and fumble recoveries — and affixes demerits for what Conklin calls “crimes against the team.” Or, CATs. They include but are not limited to blown coverages, missed tackles, even loafing.

“You try to pride yourself on being a teacher,” Conklin said. “I would always enjoy going to professors in college who give you something different all the time.

“We try to change it up, keep it fresh. It gives them some competition when you don't have a game at the end of the tunnel.”

Zeise, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, has played well this spring, according to Conklin and coach Pat Narduzzi. Not just in the way he can disrupt the offense, but also in his ability to play both outside positions, known as money and star.

He's behind Saleem Brightwell at money, but he played star last year before missing most of the season with an ankle injury.

“It was unfortunate the injury he had last fall. I thought his progress was going to be really remarkable,” Conklin said of Zeise, a converted wide receiver.

“When he came in this spring, he picked up where he left off. He's bigger, stronger, he's more explosive. He's starting to use it a lot better, which is encouraging to see.

“He gives us some athleticism out there, a guy who can run. Keeping him healthy will be important.”

Said Narduzzi: “Elijah Zeise has had a really good spring. I mean really good.”

Whitehead's switch

Safety Jordan Whitehead also has shown versatility, moving from strong to free safety. The latter requires good coverage skills.

“(Whitehead) has turned himself in to a pretty good coverage guy, which I think will benefit himself moving forward when he's done at Pitt,” Conklin said.

“(Free safety) is almost like your third corner. When we went back and looked at the cut-ups, we maybe weren't as explosive as we needed to be at times. (The free safety) has got to have a really dynamic skill set.”

Conklin referenced incoming freshman Paris Ford as a safety who can flip between strong and free.

“You can never bank on freshman coming in, but a guy like Paris Ford can probably play both of them based on his coverage skill set,” he said.

Overtime scrimmage

Coaches offered a little detail on the 134-play scrimmage that went into an unplanned overtime last Saturday. The offense won, breaking a 53-53 tie, when Ben DiNucci threw a touchdown pass to walk-on tight end Drew Schifino, who is getting a lot of work due to graduations and injuries at that position.

The score was preceded by a nice run from running back Chawntez Moss, much of which was negated by a late hit against an offensive lineman Narduzzi declined to identify.

“Probably one of the best scrimmages I've been around,” Narduzzi said.

High stakes

Seniors will conduct the annual spring game draft Wednesday morning. Narduzzi said both sides will play to win Saturday at Heinz Field, partially because of what's at stake: Winners get steak and lobster, losers get franks and beans.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.