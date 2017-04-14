Pitt players hungry to impress coaches in Blue-Gold game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi wanted to spread the talent equally between the teams that will compete in the annual Blue-Gold intrasquad game Saturday at Heinz Field.

Yet, after seniors constructed teams through a draft, Pitt's two most productive wide receivers last season — Jester Weah and Quadree Henderson — ended up on the Gold team. Plus, Avonte Maddox, the leader of the cornerbacks, also is a Gold member.

Where does that leave junior cornerback Phillipie Motley of the Blue team?

Determined not to eat beans, actually.

Per Narduzzi's instructions, members of the losing team will eat franks and beans, and the winners get steak and lobster.

“I don't want beans. I haven't had beans since I've been here,” Motley said.

A motivated Motley might be what Pitt will need when the games start to count in September. Pitt allowed an average of 333.2 passing yards last season, probably the biggest impediment to the Panthers seriously competing for the ACC Coastal championship.

“We know that last year was not a good year for us,” said Motley, who started two games and missed four others because of injury. “We were in position a lot (to make plays), but we did not finish.

“We put a heavy emphasis on not just being in position but making plays. We are not just out there to compete. We are out there to win.”

Motley has been part of the first-team defense for much of spring drills, but there is a long list of young players pushing him for playing time. Saturday's results will go a long way in determining the depth chart for summer training camp.

“I think I've improved a lot. Still a long way to go,” Motley said. “I think I put in the work, and I've shown what I can do so I just have to stay consistent with it.

“It's always a battle. You never have a spot solidified. You can't have days where it drops off. You have to stay on a steady climb.”

Of all the matchups Saturday, Motley and sophomore cornerback Dane Jackson vs. Weah and Henderson might be the most intriguing.

Henderson, an All-American returner, is among the most elusive players in the ACC. Weah, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior, was second in the nation in yards per catch (24.2).

“Going against ‘J We' is different,” Motley said. “He's obviously very big and very fast and strong. You know when you're going against him, you have to have your best game on. There are not too many people his size, his build, his strength.”

Weah said he has been playing with confidence that is “(through) the roof.” He recorded 36 receptions last season — the first of his career — and could be the target of double teams until Henderson, Aaron Mathews, Tre Tipton, Rafael Araujo-Lopes and others make an impact.

The spring game is where Narduzzi wants it to start, although he said last week's scrimmage staged with the regular lineups was a better indicator. The juggled lineups could cause protection problems for the quarterbacks because offensive line starters are playing on opposite teams.

“We've got what I think is one of the top wide receivers in the country (Weah) based on the way he's practiced this spring,” the coach said. “His hands are stronger. He's running fast. He's making plays. He's doing it all.

“I think every corner likes to match up against him just to see where they are.”

Weah is motivated, too, just not by the promise of an elegant lunch.

“I'll eat anything,” he said. “Food is food to me, honestly.”

Notes: Other storylines include quarterback Max Browne in his first action in front of Pitt fans; the development of young defensive tackles Keyshon Camp and Amir Watts; more speed expected at linebacker with Quintin Wirginis and Saleem Brightwell; and running backs Qadree Ollison and Chawntez Moss battling for the No. 1 job.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.