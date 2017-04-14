Ex-Pitt wrestling standout Gavin hired as coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Keith Gavin, a two-time Pitt All-American wrestler, is returning to his alma mater as its wrestling coach.

Gavin, a 2008 Pitt graduate, spent last season as an assistant at Oklahoma after three years in the same capacity at Virginia, where he helped the Cavaliers win the 2015 ACC championship.

“Keith has a great wrestling pedigree and is one of the top young coaches in the wrestling community,” athletic director Heather Lyke said in a statement. “His passion and commitment to Pitt wrestling will enable our program to build on its rich tradition on and off the mat.

“We look forward to coach Gavin leading our program to another ACC championship as well as continued success on the national stage.”

At Pitt, Gavin won the 174-pound national championship in 2008. He won 120 career matches, eighth-best in program history. Gavin is a two-time Eastern Wrestling League champion, two-time EWL Wrestler of the Year and a member of the EWL Hall of Fame.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to come back to the University of Pittsburgh as the head wrestling coach,” Gavin said in a statement. “I would like to thank Heather Lyke, Marcus Bowman (senior associate athletic director) and everyone on the search committee for believing in my ability to lead this program. I am eager to get to work.”

Before embarking on his coaching career, Gavin was successful as a wrestler on an international stage. He was runner-up at the 2010 and 2014 U.S. World Team Trials and the 2011 Pan-American Games and finished third in the 2011 World Team Trials.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com.