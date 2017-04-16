Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt loaded with intriguing options at running back
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Henry Miller puts a hit on running back Qadree Ollison during the spring game Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pitt defensive back Ryan Lewis works against Chawntez Moss during the team's spring game Saturday, April 16, 2016, at Heinz Field.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pitt sophomore Chawntez Moss acted like the question confused him, but he and everyone else knew better.

After he averaged 7.1 yards per carry Saturday in the Blue-Gold game, Moss was asked about the competition at running back and how incoming freshmen A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley will impact it when they arrive this summer.

“What two freshmen?” he said.

Busted, he added, “I know what two freshmen, the running backs.”

Consider Pitt's crowded running back room:

• Moss was the leading rusher Saturday, totaling 59 yards on eight carries, with consecutive runs of 15, 23, 6 and 8 in the second half.

• Ollison, a junior, was the busiest with 18 attempts — more than the opposing team's total — for only 24 yards. Both backs ran behind offensive lines juggled to equalize talent on both sides.

• Darrin Hall, a junior, missed the spring with an injury, but he's been among Pitt's top three backs in each of the past two seasons.

• Mix Davis and Sibley with the rest, and running backs coach Andre Powell will have plenty of evaluating and sorting to do over the next 4½ months.

Moss said he welcomes the competition in what should be the best position battle of the summer.

“They are going to come in. We're going to take them under our wing,” he said. “They are going to learn the playbook. Hopefully, they bought it.

“We're not going to slow down for them. So, they have to come in ready.”

Moss said he has spoken to both players.

“I know they're ready,” he said. “They are both going to come and definitely push to play. (Pitt needs) as many playmakers with their hands on the ball as possible.”

That's true, but through coach Pat Narduzzi's two seasons, Pitt has had one back get significantly more carries than anyone else. Two years ago, it was Ollison, who became the ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, with 212 runs for 1,121 yards. Hall and Chris James, who transferred to Wisconsin, totaled 120 and 510.

Last year, James Conner recorded 216 and 1,092 while Moss and Hall totaled 78 and 387.

It's a good possibility someone will step up and assume the prominent role, but perhaps not to Conner's extent.

For now, it's too early for Powell to think about naming a starter.

“If we had a real game today, I would probably lean more towards Ollison,” he said. “They are neck and neck right now, and I would probably tilt more towards experience.

“If one guy got hot, then we would feature that guy.”

He said Ollison and Moss started to exceed expectations last week.

“Prior to that, they were performing at a level that was below expectations,” he said, “and the last few days, they have performed like we need them to perform.

“I think they did some good things that they didn't think they could do. I think they're both quality backs. It will be good to get Hall back and get those freshmen in here.”

Powell said Pitt only showed one-third of its offense Saturday for fear of exposing too much to opponents' prying eyes.

“We have two quality backs,” Powell said, sounding satisfied for now. “We need to have five quality backs that can do everything that our offense asks them to do.”

NOTES: Pitt welcomed more than 100 former players to the spring game, including Tyler Boyd, a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, and defensive end Jabaal Sheard, who joined the Indianapolis Colts this year after winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. Both served as honorary coaches. Boyd said a team's goal in a spring game is to leave it healthy. “Make sure you don't go out there and slaughter each other,” he said. “If a player catches the ball and is close to the end zone, let him score.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.