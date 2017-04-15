Junior college standout Simons no longer headed to Pitt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Junior college guard Troy Simons, a University Prep graduate who verbally committed to Pitt in the fall, is visiting New Mexico this weekend after he failed to sign a letter of intent with the Panthers on Wednesday, his former coach Matt Furjanic said.

Furjanic coached Simons at Polk (Fla.) Junior College. He said Simons didn't receive a visit or a letter of intent because he was told by Pitt director of basketball operations Dan Cage that it's not the program's policy to do so with junior college transfers until they graduate.

Furjanic, a Rankin native who formerly coached at Robert Morris and Pitt-Greensburg, said Simons is on track to graduate by June 20.

“Because Pitt didn't offer him a visit or a letter of intent, I felt it was in his best interests to look at other options because Pitt is making no attempt to sign him,” Furjanic said.

Furjanic added Illinois and South Florida also expressed interest in Simons, who led the NJCAA in scoring last season with an average of 26.3 points per game.

Simons was being recruited to Pitt by former assistant coach Jeremy Ballard, who recently left to take a job at VCU.

