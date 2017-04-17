Pitt commit, University Prep product Simons officially signs with New Mexico
Junior college guard Troy Simons, a University Prep graduate who verbally committed to Pitt in the fall, signed a letter of intent Monday to attend New Mexico, Lobos coach Paul Weir said.
Simons led the NJCAA in scoring last season (26.3 points per game) for Polk (Fla.) Junior College.
Former Polk coach Matt Furjanic said he was told by Pitt director of basketball operations Dan Cage that it's not the program's policy to sign a junior college transfer to a letter of intent until he graduates. Furjanic, a Rankin native who formerly coached at Robert Morris and Pitt-Greensburg, said Simons is on track to graduate by June 20.
Simons was recruited to Pitt by former assistant coach Jeremy Ballard, who recently left to take a job at VCU.
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.