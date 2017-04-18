PPG Paints Arena to host NCAA hockey, wrestling and volleyball championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Over the next five years, NCAA championships in hockey, wrestling and women's volleyball will be handed out at PPG Paints Arena.

The building will also host first- and second-round men's basketball tournament games, it was revealed when the NCAA announced sites for its championships from 2019-22 on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh will host the NCAA wrestling tournament March 21-23, 2019; the women's volleyball finals Dec. 19-21, 2019; the men's Frozen Four on April 8-10, 2021; and first- and second-round men's basketball tournament games March 18-20, 2022.

Pitt will be the host school for wrestling, Robert Morris for hockey and Duquesne for women's volleyball and men's basketball.

It's extremely exciting to be able to bring the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Frozen Four back to Pittsburgh in 2021,” RMU Director of Athletics Craig Coleman said.

“Given the success we had with the event in 2013 and the positive response we got from the NCAA and the local and regional communities, our expectation is to put on another first-class event that everyone can be proud of.

“Our strong partnerships with both VisitPittsburgh and PPG Paints Arena continue to help make the city an attractive site to host the NCAA Frozen Four.”

“This is the premier event of college hockey and will bring fans from across the country to the city of Pittsburgh,” Robert Morris coach Derek Schooley said.

When Yale won the event in 2013, it marked the first time a major NCAA championship was decided in Pittsburgh. A total of 35,612 fans attended the three games.