Pitt football gets $2 million contribution

Pitt football has received a $2 million commitment from Steven and Kathy Guttman, the largest contribution in the history of the Pitt Football Championship Fund, athletic director Heather Lyke announced Thursday.

Steven Guttman, a 1968 Pitt graduate, is founder and chairman of UOVO Fine Art Storage and has worked in real estate development for more than 40 years.

“On behalf of our football student-athletes and coaches, we thank Kathy and Steven for their extremely generous commitment,” Lyke said in a statement. “Though I have only been in Pittsburgh a few weeks, it has been awesome to meet our loyal donors and even more inspiring to see their generosity positively impact the lives of our student-athletes.

“The Guttman's investment not only emphasizes that sentiment, it underscores how vital philanthropic support is to our competitive success. We are grateful for Kathy and Steven's belief in the leadership of coach (Pat) Narduzzi and the trajectory of our football program.”

The Football Championship Fund is used to benefit the student-athlete experience, facilities, recruiting and advancing technology.

“We are delighted to make this commitment to the Pitt Football Championship Fund,” Steven Guttman said. “The program's visible growth under coach Narduzzi's leadership is reason for tremendous optimism moving forward. It is our hope that this commitment will not only serve to help the Panthers continue that growth, but also motivate others to support their quest as well.”

“We are incredibly appreciative and inspired by Steven and Kathy Guttman's generosity,” Narduzzi said. “Their belief and support is so important in helping us achieve the goals we have for our program, both on and off the field. We thank them not only for this historic commitment, but also for their longtime loyalty and love of the University of Pittsburgh and the Pitt football program.”

Guttman founded and remains chairman of Storage Deluxe Management Company (SDMC). He also is its main investor. Additionally, he had a 30-year career with Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE), where he served as Chairman and CEO.