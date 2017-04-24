Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt women's basketball team finds its latest recruit in United Kingdom
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, April 24, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
Pitt coach Suzie McConnell-Serio makes calls against Wagner on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, at Petersen Events Center.

Pitt signed United Kingdom guard Kyla Nelson, who averaged 16.1 points per game for Oaklands College this season, to a national letter of intent Monday.

Nelson, whose brother Luke was the Big West Player of the Year for UC Irvine, was named first-team All South in the Women's Elite Academy Basketball League.

“We are excited to welcome Kyla to our Pitt family,” Pitt coach Suzie McConnell-Serio said in a statement. “She brings a great deal of international experience and an outstanding skill set to our team.

“She is a crafty guard who can really score and has a high basketball IQ. She has deep range, can create her own shot and is terrific in the open court.”

The 5-foot-11 Nelson averaged 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for Oaklands in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. She was captain of the Great Britain Senior Women's team last year and the Great Britain's U18 team in 2015 after leading Oaklands to an undefeated season.

Her father, Stephen, played professionally in England for more than 12 years.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com.

