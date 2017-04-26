Up to 6 Pitt players could go over 3-day NFL Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt had at least one player drafted every year this century before coaching upheaval sent the program spinning into mediocrity.

Through 14 rounds of picks in 2012 and '13, the NFL looked the other way.

In the past three drafts, however, five Pitt players were chosen, including All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Rams, Texans quarterback Tom Savage, Vikings offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings and rising star wide receiver Tyler Boyd of the Bengals.

This year, probably starting no later than Friday's second round, Pitt could send six into the league, giving coach Pat Narduzzi increased ammunition to take into the living rooms of high school prospects.

“It certainly is a great moment for Pitt football and the University of Pittsburgh,” Narduzzi said Wednesday. “It tells (players) you can develop anywhere.”

The questions become when and where for six Pitt players who were invited to the NFL Combine in February: quarterback Nathan Peterman, running back James Conner, offensive linemen Dorian Johnson and Adam Bisnowaty, defensive end Ejuan Price and tight end Scott Orndoff.

As Narduzzi proudly pointed out, all with the exception of Peterman played high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

“Not only are we developing players for the NFL, but we are developing players from our own backyard,” he said.

Possibly the fastest rising of the six Pitt players is Belle Vernon graduate Johnson, who started 42 games the past four seasons. A mock draft authored by foxsports.com Wednesday projected Johnson going to the Dolphins in the second round (No. 54 overall).

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper isn't that optimistic, but he did say, “Dorian Johnson can be a starting guard.”

“He's an excellent pulling guard. He targets on the second level. He sustains pretty well. He has to get more consistent as a pass blocker. You look at him as a guy who could be in the third- to fifth-round range.”

Giving Johnson a run for the top spot among Pitt players will be Peterman. Foxsports.com said it will be the top of the third round — No. 65 to the Browns — for Peterman.

Because he spent five years in college and holds multiple academic degrees, Peterman is seen as a mature, nearly NFL-ready product.

“He'll be able to get in a huddle, Day 1, with 10 grown men and tell them where to go and what to do,” said Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden, who spotlighted Peterman on his ESPN show, “Gruden QB Camp.”

Kiper pointed to Peterman's lack of “great arm strength.”

“Peterman has been compared to Trent Green or Kirk Cousins. He can be that type of quarterback if his arm strength continues to improve,” Kiper said.

The next two Pitt players selected could be former Fox Chapel offensive lineman Bisnowaty (No. 158 to the Colts, according to Fox) and ex-Erie McDowell running back Conner (No. 205 to the Lions).

“He's not going to make defenders miss. That's the issue,” Kiper said of Conner. “You go back to games that he played well in, the North Carolina game (four catches, 64 yards), the Virginia Tech game (141 yards rushing, three touchdowns), there were several others that he looked like a third-round pick.

“Based on the running back position and always seeing guys drop down further than they should, I think he ends up being a fifth- to sixth-round pick.”

The offensive tackle crop isn't deep, but Kiper said, “(Bisnowaty) does have a chance. He just has to be more consistent, more reliable game to game. Fifth and sixth round.

“What will benefit him is that there are not too many tackles who teams are going to have a decent grade on.”

Price of Woodland Hills is an accomplished collegiate pass rusher, and the NFL places a premium on those players.

“They could (take a chance on Price),” Kiper said. “Price has the ability to get after the quarterback, and that's something that everybody wants. I could see him going late.

“I don't think in the top three to four to five rounds. You get into the sixth and seventh rounds is where I can see him coming off the board.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.