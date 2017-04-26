Pitt football notebook: Narduzzi suggests more balanced offense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Without record-breaking, All-ACC running back James Conner, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi hinted Wednesday the Panthers could become more of a throwing team this season.

“You have to do what's best for your offense and put the ball into people's hands that need to get it,” Narduzzi said during an ACC coaches conference call.

“(Wide receiver) Jester Weah (24.2 yards per reception last season) has shown that he can be a top wideout in the country. We've got to find a way to drop back, throw it more and get them the ball down the field.

“We don't have James Conner in the backfield, so maybe you end up being more of a throwing team. I don't know. But I think you blend your offense into what you have.

“What we did a year ago worked, but we have other things that are going to work, too.”

Change can be good, he said.

“I think if the Pitt offense or defense looked exactly like it did a year ago, then we probably made a mistake as far as what we're doing,” Narduzzi said.

“We expect (the team) to be maybe better in some situations and maybe not as good at others.”

New tight end

Narduzzi confirmed former Rutgers tight end Matt Flanagan will transfer to Pitt for his final year of eligibility. Flanagan said last month he planned to enroll at Pitt.

He'll join a position in serious transition after Scott Orndoff graduated and Chris Clark, the presumed new starter, missed most of spring drills with an injury.

More roster change?

Narduzzi did not rule out further changes to the roster before training camp opens in August.

“We're always on the lookout,” he said. “You never know when your roster changes. It could change daily. Our coaches are always on the lookout for maybe a late qualifier or a guy that's a late bloomer, a junior college guy.

“After spring ball, you reassess. What are our needs? Where are we weak at? Where do we need to strengthen this football team?”

Crowded QB room

Narduzzi said he likes his depth at quarterback, but he did not name a starter.

“When I first got here, we had two quarterbacks on scholarship. Right now we've got four,” he said, mentioning senior Max Browne, sophomore Ben DiNucci, redshirt freshman Thomas MacVittie and freshman Kenny Pickett.

His only specific assessment of any quarterback was calling DiNucci “young.”

Narduzzi said he's more comfortable with his backups, compared to last year when he was unsure about the inexperienced depth behind Nathan Peterman.

“I'm really confident in at least our back-ups, and the depth we have in that room makes me feel better as a head football coach,” he said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.