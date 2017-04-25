Center from Nigeria signs letter of intent with Pitt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt basketball coach Kevin Stallings received his fourth letter of intent from the Class of 2017 on Tuesday when 6-foot-10 center Peace Ilegomah signed with the Panthers.

Ilegomah averaged a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) last season for the CBD Monteverde, Fla., postgraduate team. Monteverde (25-7) was runner-up in the National Prep Championships.

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Ilegomah also played two seasons at Roselle Catholic (N.J.) High School and is rated the No. 27 center in the nation by 247Sports.

He joins Monteverde teammate Marcus Carr, ranked 97th in the nation overall by Rivals.com , in Pitt's incoming class. The other signed prospects are 6-9 forward Terrell Brown of Tilton, N.H., and 6-5 junior college shooting guard Jared Wilson-Frame of Northwest Florida State College. Pitt also has a verbal commitment from 6-5 forward Shamiel Stevenson.

“We are going to build around players committed to one another, the community and the university, and this is a talented group of players that will help form the foundation of this program,” Stallings said in a statement.

“Peace has terrific size and strength with the potential to develop into an impact player on both ends of the floor. He has shown the ability to be a high volume rebounder and has good instincts on the defensive end of the floor, while playing for a couple of very good programs during his high school and prep year.”

Stallings is attempting to rebuild a roster that lost nine players from last season, including four transfers and four graduating seniors.