Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Center from Nigeria signs letter of intent with Pitt
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 4:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pitt basketball coach Kevin Stallings received his fourth letter of intent from the Class of 2017 on Tuesday when 6-foot-10 center Peace Ilegomah signed with the Panthers.

Ilegomah averaged a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) last season for the CBD Monteverde, Fla., postgraduate team. Monteverde (25-7) was runner-up in the National Prep Championships.

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Ilegomah also played two seasons at Roselle Catholic (N.J.) High School and is rated the No. 27 center in the nation by 247Sports.

He joins Monteverde teammate Marcus Carr, ranked 97th in the nation overall by Rivals.com , in Pitt's incoming class. The other signed prospects are 6-9 forward Terrell Brown of Tilton, N.H., and 6-5 junior college shooting guard Jared Wilson-Frame of Northwest Florida State College. Pitt also has a verbal commitment from 6-5 forward Shamiel Stevenson.

“We are going to build around players committed to one another, the community and the university, and this is a talented group of players that will help form the foundation of this program,” Stallings said in a statement.

“Peace has terrific size and strength with the potential to develop into an impact player on both ends of the floor. He has shown the ability to be a high volume rebounder and has good instincts on the defensive end of the floor, while playing for a couple of very good programs during his high school and prep year.”

Stallings is attempting to rebuild a roster that lost nine players from last season, including four transfers and four graduating seniors.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.