Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt baseball team still with shot at best ACC season despite draft losses, injuries

Chuck Curti | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Pitt Athletics
Pitt pitcher Josh Falk entered the final weekend of April ranking sixth in the ACC in ERA (2.51) and fourth in opponent batting average (.189)
Pitt Athletics
Pitt senior P.J. DeMeo (Central Catholic) moved over from third base to play shortstop after the Panthers' roster was hit hard by injuries and the MLB Draft.

Updated 42 minutes ago

Having draft-worthy players on his roster has proven to be a double-edged sword for Pitt baseball coach Joe Jordano.

On one hand, having players drafted lends legitimacy to a program trying to establish itself in the relentless ACC. On the other, it depletes a roster that sometimes is short on depth.

Five players were drafted after last season: pitcher T.J. Zeuch (first round, Toronto Blue Jays), shortstop Charles LeBlanc (fourth round, Texas Rangers), catcher Alex Kowalczyk (12th round, Rangers), outfielder Aaron Schnurbusch (28th round, Chicago White Sox) and utility player Nick Yarnall (35th round, L.A. Dodgers).

Jordano expected to lose several players to the draft, but the selections of LeBlanc and Yarnall came as a surprise. To further complicate the Panthers' plans for the 2017 season, several key players were lost to injury.

Infielder David Yanni has missed all but six games and might miss the rest of the season. Two pitchers Jordano was counting on, Blair Calvo and Derek West, were lost to preseason injuries.

“When you factor all those things in, that's a heck of a lot to overcome,” Jordano said.

Yet with nine ACC games remaining, the patchwork Panthers still have a chance to post their most wins in the conference since joining in 2014. Pitt enters the weekend 8-13 in the ACC and needs four wins to better its mark of 11 conference wins from 2014.

At 17-20 overall and with 16 games remaining, Pitt also has a chance to finish with its first winning record since 2013.

“Our margin of error is very thin,” Jordano said. “Our numbers and where we are from a program perspective, we have to do a lot of things right to compete in this league. When you look at what we've accomplished — outside of the (teams) you assume you think will be good — we've been competitive as any of them.”

Said starting pitcher Josh Falk: “Obviously when you have starters go down … in the moment it puts a little bit of a damper on it. But everybody has the fire to play and win, and everybody's just waiting for that chance.

“Almost every single guy on the team who wasn't an everyday starter, they always put in a lot of work before and after practice, before and after games. And when they get their shot, they give it everything they've got.”

Falk leads a pitching staff that has helped the Panthers stay competitive. After going 2-6 with a 4.79 ERA and .277 opponent batting average last season, Falk is 3-5 with a 2.51 ERA (sixth in the ACC) and a .189 opponent BA (fourth in the ACC).

As a staff, the Panthers rank seventh in the 14-team ACC with a 4.05 ERA. The pitchers are backed by a defense that has a .975 fielding percentage, which trails only Louisville and North Carolina — the second- and third-ranked teams in the nation according to Baseball America's latest poll — in the conference.

“We're fielding better than any recent team I can remember,” Jordano said.

Added Falk: “I have the utmost confidence in every guy (on defense).”

The defensive numbers are especially significant considering every infielder is largely inexperienced at the college level at his respective position.

First baseman Caleb Parry is a converted catcher. Second baseman Alex Amos is a freshman. Shortstop P.J. DeMeo (Central Catholic) moved from third base, and third baseman Nick Banman was supposed to be at first.

“I don't think I ever really played a full season at shortstop in my life,” DeMeo, a senior, said. “It took a little time to get comfortable, especially in the ACC. But it wasn't anything that took too long.”

If there's one area that still needs to come around for the Panthers, it is hitting. Pitt ranks next-to-last in the conference in team batting average (.225).

But the offense has shown signs of life of late. The Panthers scored at least eight runs in four of their past eight games, the most notable being their 11-9 win over No. 3 North Carolina last weekend.

Pitt trailed 4-0 after North Carolina's half of the first inning before rallying. DeMeo had an RBI single in the first, Jacob Wright had a two-run homer in the second and Nico Popa, a freshman from Seton-La Salle, had a two-run triple to highlight a five-run third.

The win also represented one of the few times this season a close game went the Panthers' way. Half of their 20 losses are by one or two runs.

That's a trend the team hopes to continue reversing in the season's final stages as they make a run at program history and, potentially, in the conference tournament.

“We're just a couple plays away,” DeMeo said. “And hopefully down the stretch we can turn some of those things that went against our way.”

“You add one or two or three of the players we lost this year, it could be an even better situation,” Jordano said. “But right now, we have a chance, and that's all we want.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.