Pitt baseball team still with shot at best ACC season despite draft losses, injuries

Having draft-worthy players on his roster has proven to be a double-edged sword for Pitt baseball coach Joe Jordano.

On one hand, having players drafted lends legitimacy to a program trying to establish itself in the relentless ACC. On the other, it depletes a roster that sometimes is short on depth.

Five players were drafted after last season: pitcher T.J. Zeuch (first round, Toronto Blue Jays), shortstop Charles LeBlanc (fourth round, Texas Rangers), catcher Alex Kowalczyk (12th round, Rangers), outfielder Aaron Schnurbusch (28th round, Chicago White Sox) and utility player Nick Yarnall (35th round, L.A. Dodgers).

Jordano expected to lose several players to the draft, but the selections of LeBlanc and Yarnall came as a surprise. To further complicate the Panthers' plans for the 2017 season, several key players were lost to injury.

Infielder David Yanni has missed all but six games and might miss the rest of the season. Two pitchers Jordano was counting on, Blair Calvo and Derek West, were lost to preseason injuries.

“When you factor all those things in, that's a heck of a lot to overcome,” Jordano said.

Yet with nine ACC games remaining, the patchwork Panthers still have a chance to post their most wins in the conference since joining in 2014. Pitt enters the weekend 8-13 in the ACC and needs four wins to better its mark of 11 conference wins from 2014.

At 17-20 overall and with 16 games remaining, Pitt also has a chance to finish with its first winning record since 2013.

“Our margin of error is very thin,” Jordano said. “Our numbers and where we are from a program perspective, we have to do a lot of things right to compete in this league. When you look at what we've accomplished — outside of the (teams) you assume you think will be good — we've been competitive as any of them.”

Said starting pitcher Josh Falk: “Obviously when you have starters go down … in the moment it puts a little bit of a damper on it. But everybody has the fire to play and win, and everybody's just waiting for that chance.

“Almost every single guy on the team who wasn't an everyday starter, they always put in a lot of work before and after practice, before and after games. And when they get their shot, they give it everything they've got.”

Falk leads a pitching staff that has helped the Panthers stay competitive. After going 2-6 with a 4.79 ERA and .277 opponent batting average last season, Falk is 3-5 with a 2.51 ERA (sixth in the ACC) and a .189 opponent BA (fourth in the ACC).

As a staff, the Panthers rank seventh in the 14-team ACC with a 4.05 ERA. The pitchers are backed by a defense that has a .975 fielding percentage, which trails only Louisville and North Carolina — the second- and third-ranked teams in the nation according to Baseball America's latest poll — in the conference.

“We're fielding better than any recent team I can remember,” Jordano said.

Added Falk: “I have the utmost confidence in every guy (on defense).”

The defensive numbers are especially significant considering every infielder is largely inexperienced at the college level at his respective position.

First baseman Caleb Parry is a converted catcher. Second baseman Alex Amos is a freshman. Shortstop P.J. DeMeo (Central Catholic) moved from third base, and third baseman Nick Banman was supposed to be at first.

“I don't think I ever really played a full season at shortstop in my life,” DeMeo, a senior, said. “It took a little time to get comfortable, especially in the ACC. But it wasn't anything that took too long.”

If there's one area that still needs to come around for the Panthers, it is hitting. Pitt ranks next-to-last in the conference in team batting average (.225).

But the offense has shown signs of life of late. The Panthers scored at least eight runs in four of their past eight games, the most notable being their 11-9 win over No. 3 North Carolina last weekend.

Pitt trailed 4-0 after North Carolina's half of the first inning before rallying. DeMeo had an RBI single in the first, Jacob Wright had a two-run homer in the second and Nico Popa, a freshman from Seton-La Salle, had a two-run triple to highlight a five-run third.

The win also represented one of the few times this season a close game went the Panthers' way. Half of their 20 losses are by one or two runs.

That's a trend the team hopes to continue reversing in the season's final stages as they make a run at program history and, potentially, in the conference tournament.

“We're just a couple plays away,” DeMeo said. “And hopefully down the stretch we can turn some of those things that went against our way.”

“You add one or two or three of the players we lost this year, it could be an even better situation,” Jordano said. “But right now, we have a chance, and that's all we want.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.