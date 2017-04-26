Stallings hires former Monmouth assistant Ferry to fill vacancy on coaching staff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt basketball coach Kevin Stallings filled the vacandy on his staff with a coach familiar to him.

Sam Ferry, who served as a student manager for Vanderbilt when Stallings was coach there, was named to replace Jeremy Ballard, who took a job at VCU. Ferry, a 2010 Vanderbilt graduate, spent the past six seasons at Monmouth, including four as an assistant coach.

“Sam is a tireless worker on the court and on the recruiting trail,” Stallings said in a statement. “He has established great recruiting ties across the Northeast and down into Virginia. His energy and enthusiasm for the game of basketball are infectious, and his ability to connect with players is impressive.

“Sam is an outstanding addition to our staff and will make a significant impact as we build our program here at Pitt.”

Ferry joined coach King Rice's staff at Monmouth in 2011 as the director of operations and was promoted to assistant coach prior to the 2013-14 season. Monmouth won a school-record 28 games in 2015-26 and 27 last season.