Pitt basketball adds tranfer shooting guard Ellison

Coach Kevin Stallings continues trying to rebuild Pitt's roster, but he must wait a year to see the fruit of his latest recruiting effort.

Shooting guard Malik Ellison, who started 26 games and averaged nearly 25 minutes per game last season for St. John's, will transfer to Pitt, a source said. He must sit out the 2017-2018 season, according to NCAA regulations.

As a sophomore last season, Ellison (6-foot-6, 215 pounds) averaged 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and shot 59.5 percent (47 of 79) from the free-throw line for St. John's (14-19, 7-12 Big East).

He compiled similar numbers as a freshman: 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 21.3 minutes. For his two-year St. John's career, he shot 32.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (44 of 134).

Athletic bloodlines run strong in Ellison's family.

At Life Center Academy in Burlington, N.J., Ellison played for his father Pervis, who was the No. 1 overall choice in the 1989 NBA Draft prior to a 12-year career. Ellison helped lead Louisville to the 1986 national championship and was named the most outstanding player in the Final Four.

Malik Ellison's sisters are collegiate athletes. Aja plays basketball at Maryland, and Seattle runs track at Howard. Mother Timi also attended Maryland as a track athlete.

