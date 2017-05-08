Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Nix to transfer from Pitt basketball team
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, May 8, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Rozelle Nix has his shot blocked by North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks in the first half Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Petersen Events Center.

Junior center Rozelle Nix, one of Pitt's most popular players among fans of the Oakland Zoo, announced on his Twitter account Monday his plans to graduate in August and transfer from the basketball program.

Nix, 6-foot-11, 300 pounds, played only during the past season after missing the 2015-16 season with a foot injury. He had transferred from Pensacola (Fla.) Junior College, where he was a first-team All-Panhandle Conference selection in 2014-15.

In 20 games for Pitt last season, Nix averaged 1.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.3 minutes. He became a fan favorite while working to get in shape after once weighing 400 pounds.

Nix wrote on this Twitter timeline: "I would like to take my time and say thank you to all of the University of Pittsburgh and basketball staff for helping me to get better every day not only as a player but as a man.

"Also, I would like to say thank you to all of the fans of the University of Pittsburgh (the Oakland Zoo) for the support this past season. I will be graduating in August and transferring to another school and therefore won't be returning."

Nix, the younger brother of Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix, will be the sixth player and fifth transfer to leave the Pitt program since the end of the season. Coach Kevin Stallings has two scholarship players remaining, not counting the six members of his 2017 recruiting class.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

