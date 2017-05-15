Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pitt

Pitt men's basketball gets graduate transfer from Lafayette
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, May 15, 2017, 4:03 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

Former Lafayette guard Monty Boykins, a graduate transfer who missed most of last basketball season with a shoulder injury, will enroll at Pitt and be immediate eligible for the 2017-2018 season, a source confirmed Monday.

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings is looking for Boykins, a career 35 percent 3-point shooter, to shore up Pitt's backcourt. After last season, the Panthers lost all but one guard — redshirt senior Jonathan Milligan — to either dismissal, transfer or the exhaustion of eligibility.

Boykins, 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, played in only two games last season for Lafayette of the Patriot League, but started 25 of 30 during his junior year (2015-16). In that season, he averaged 23.4 minutes and 10.7 points per game while shooting 54 of 151 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also totaled 75 rebounds, 56 assists, 58 turnovers and 19 steals.

Two years ago, Boykins averaged 12.6 minutes and 4.7 points while hitting 25 of 61 3-points attempts (41 percent). He averaged 10.7 minutes and 3.3 points as a freshman in 2013-14.

