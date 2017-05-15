Pitt's Bookser faces eight vehicular charges, including misdeameanor DUI

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt junior offensive lineman Alex Bookser was arrested and is facing eight vehicular charges, including misdemeanor driving under the influence, after an incident in Oakland early Sunday morning.

Bookser, 21, also was charged with accidents involving damages to attended and unattended vehicles, failure to obey stop signs, driving at an unsafe speed, careless and reckless driving and operating a vehicle without an official certificate. All are summary offenses with the exception of the DUI and the charge of involvement in an accident involving an attended vehicle, which is a third-degree misdemeanor.

A preliminary hearing for Bookser has been scheduled for 8 a.m. June 26 in Magisterial District Court with Judge Jeffrey A. Manning.

“We are extremely disappointed in the circumstances Alex put himself in, and others, because of his poor decision-making,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He has expressed to me his extreme regret and disappointment in himself.

“Alex understands the importance of accountability when a mistake of this gravity is made. We are committed, as is Alex, to ensuring his actions and judgment will be better moving forward.”

Narduzzi did not mention any specific punishment for Bookser, but he suspended former Pitt wide receiver Tyler Boyd and defensive end Rori Blair for one game in 2015 after similar incidents that did not involve accidents or other vehicles.

Bookser, a Mt. Lebanon graduate, started all 13 games at right guard and was named honorable mention All-ACC by conference coaches last season.

The incident began shortly before 1 a.m. when a Pitt police officer sitting in his cruiser on Semple Street heard an engine revving behind him, according to the criminal complaint filed against Bookser.

The officer, Terry Childs, looked in his mirror and saw a tan Ford Explorer speeding up the street and then blowing through a stop sign at Semple and Forbes Avenue. He wrote in the complaint that the Explorer turned right onto Forbes and continued in a “careless and reckless manner.”

Childs said the Explorer turned left onto Meyran Avenue and crashed into the Loeffler Building, according to the complaint. As Childs approached the SUV, the driver — later identified as Bookser — began to get out.

Childs drew his weapon and ordered Bookser to the ground, according to the complaint.

Bookser's eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and his speech was slurred, according to the complaint. A blood sample was taken about an hour later at UPMC-Presbyterian.

Police said Bookser struck a parked car on Semple Street and an occupied vehicle on Fresco Way. A estimate of the damages to the vehicles and the Loeffler Building was not available.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.